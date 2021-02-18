State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a report of a death that was deemed to be of natural causes on Smithfield Extension in Derry Township around 1 p.m. Feb. 6.
State police at Kiski Valley report an undisclosed driver was warned for driving at safe speed after a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Route 22 in Salem Township attempted to switch to the right lane and exited the roadway striking an embankment around 8:10 a.m. Feb. 9. Forbes Road VFD and Barry Kelly Towing assisted police on scene.
State police at Kiski Valley report a westbound 2018 Dodge Caravan driven hit snow/slush and began to spin clockwise, striking a guardrail on Route 22 in New Alexandria Borough around 9:40 a.m. Feb. 9. Police cited the operator, whose name was withheld, for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a southbound 2004 Saturn hit a patch of ice and lost control, striking a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300 on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The Chrysler was lodged into a hillside and the Kia was slightly lodged into the front of the Chrysler. Police say the road conditions were “extremely slippery” due to rain and freezing temperatures.
State police at Greensburg report a northbound 2002 Chrysler Town and Country hit a patch of ice, drifted off the roadway and struck a guardrail along Route 136 in Hempfield Township around 7:38 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Police said Route 136 was a “solid sheet of ice.” Luft’s Towing assisted police on scene.
State police at Greensburg report Adam Trax, 38, of Latrobe was arrested after troopers were dispatched to Briarwood Drive in Unity Township around 7:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, for a report of a physical domestic incident involving a 48-year-old Latrobe woman. Police say Trax fled the scene prior to arrival. An arrest warrant was obtained for Trax, and he was later located in the Latrobe area, according to police. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
State police at Greensburg report David Bevan, 41, of Ligonier was arrested for suspicion of DUI after troopers were dispatched to Youngstown Ridge Road in Unity Township around 9:51 p.m. Nov. 25 for the report of a disabled motorist whose vehicle was believed to be on fire. Beven fled the scene prior to police arrival. A firefighter on scene informed troopers that Beven appeared to be intoxicated. Police located Beven and arrested him for suspicion of DUI as he “appeared to be intoxicated.” Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report a northbound vehicle left the east side of Route 381 in Donegal Township and struck a utility pole, then a wooden fence before fleeing the scene around 5:56 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
State police at Indiana report a trooper was dispatched to McConnell Road in Black Lick Township to a report of harassment in which a complainant claimed that a known male had stopped and stared at her children while they were playing in the yard around 3:04 p.m. Feb. 9.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers received a complaint Feb. 12 regarding inappropriate pictures that were sent to an 11-year-old Derry girl. This investigation continues.
