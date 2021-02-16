State police at Indiana report two people were arrested after a 23-year-old Saltsburg man engaged in a physical domestic altercation with a 26-year-old Saltsburg woman on Route 119 and Route 22 in Burrell Township around 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Police say the woman admitted to have been driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was reportedly pregnant.
State police at Indiana report Jacob Hankinson, 21, of Blairsville was arrested for DUI and weapons violations after troopers investigated a crash on Old Indiana Road in Burrell Township involving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta around 1:17 a.m. Jan. 26.
State police at Indiana report Michael Duffey, 55, of Black Lick was arrested after police learned he operated a 2010 Kia Sedona while intoxicated and crashed on School House and Palmerton roads in Burrell Township around 5:35 p.m. Jan. 20. Police say Duffey left the scene and returned to his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to PSP Indiana.
State police at Indiana report troopers were dispatched to Plowman Road in East Wheatfield Township on Jan. 10 for a physical domestic dispute in which a 35-year-old Seward man was arrested and taken into custody on domestic violence charges.
State police at Indiana report Neal Cramer, 30, of Indiana was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2007 Honda Odyssey along Route 56 and Edgewood Lane in East Wheatfield Township on Jan. 8.
State police at Greensburg report Kristin Lamb, 42, and Justin Lamb, 37, both of Seward, were arrested after troopers responded to a domestic dispute on Chestnut Street in East Wheatfield Township around 10:39 p.m. Jan. 11.
State police at Kiski Valley report a Bond Arms 45 over/under pistol was lost on Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township around 8:54 a.m. Feb. 3.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 14-year-old Latrobe boy was arrested after troopers investigated a ChildLine that occurred on Murtha Way in Derry Township around 4:04 p.m. Jan. 13.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tony Keith, 56, of Saltsburg suffered an injury of unknown severity after his 1998 Buick Le Sabre crashed into a telephone pole on Tunnelton Road in Loyalhanna Township around 1:53 p.m. Jan. 31. Keith was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital by STATMedEvac.
