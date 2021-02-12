State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven on Monastery Drive in Unity Township by Andrew T. Pevarnik, 45, of Blairsville struck a 2019 Ford F-150XLT driven by Lawrence M. Johnson, 34, of Bovard that was stopped at a solid red light around 12:12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. The Jeep was towed from the scene. Pevarnik was cited for maximum speed limits.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Rembrandt Circle in Hempfield Township around 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, for a 69-year-old Irwin man’s report of theft. Police say the victim sent $700 to a man online for a puppy and later another $2,700 for the puppy to be shipped to him. The victim then became suspicious and refused to send any more money. A fake website and email were provided to the victim, but no name was ever given.
State police at Indiana report a 30-year-old Blairsville man was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vaping device after troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GM vehicle around 11:04 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to 9th Street in Seward Borough around 3:39 p.m. Jan. 9 for a report of credit card fraud. Police say $740.79 was stolen from a 19-year-old Seward man.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,579 incidents in the month of January. Of the 308 criminal offenses reported, 307 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 82 criminal offenses, making 114 arrests. Police responded to 114 crashes involving 24 injuries, zero fatal. Troopers responded to 22 DUI-related crashes and zero DUI-related fatalities. Police investigated 14 hit-and-run crashes and made 26 DUI arrests. Troopers issued 206 traffic citations and 349 warnings.
