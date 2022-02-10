State police at Kiski Valley report that a vehicle found partially parked on Hannastown Road at 6:02 p.m. Dec. 30, was determined to be stolen out of East Tayler Township. It was towed to East Tayler Township Police Department for further investigation.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, 2015 Toyota 4-Runner and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado were involved in a crash at 11:46 p.m. Dec. 4, in the parking lot of the Harbor Inn, along Bethel Church Road, in Cook Township. According to the report, the Toyota and the Chevrolet trucks were legally parked and unoccupied when the Dodge truck was backing out of a spot and first struck the Toyota and then the Chevrolet.
Shortly after midnight, state police interviewed Tina Reid, the owner of the Toyota, who witnessed the Dodge hit her truck and then continue backing out until it struck another truck. She added that she had to bang on the window of the truck to stop the driver from fleeing the scene. He reluctantly furnished his ID and insurance information. Police report that the driver was involved in another reportable crash shortly after this one. He was found to be impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash, which occurred at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 5, on Bethel Church Road just north of Noel Road in Cook Township.
According to police, the driver, identified as David A. Schmucker, 32, of Latrobe, was traveling north on Bethel Church Road, but exited the road striking a guide rail. After hitting the guide rail, the vehicle slide down a small embankment coming to a rest against high brush. Schmucker reportedly fled the scene to a nearby residence. He was not injured, but was cited by police.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:28 a.m. Jan. 15, in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by James E. A Adisey, 64, of Greensburg, was traveling west on Frye Farm Road, when a deer entered the road, which he struck. As a result, the deer flew into a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300, which was traveling east. Neither driver was injured in the crash.
State police have arrested Robert Wisner, 62, of Bolivar, after being called out to a residence on Boswell Road at 8 am. Jan. 16, for a report of a protection from abuse order violation. Wisner was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison, pending arraignment.
State police at Greensburg report that several items were stolen from a motor vehicle at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 14, in Unity Township. According to police, the theft(s) took place between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. when an unknown individual took a backpack from an unlocked vehicle. Inside the backpack was $200 in cash, an Apple watch worth $500 and miscellaneous nursing equipment.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 16, in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2021 GMC Terrain, driven by Amy B. Keenan, 42, of Greensburg, was turning left from Swede Hill Road onto Fosterville Road when it struck a 2018 Toyota RAV4, driven by Veronica L. Caruso, 40, of Greensburg, which was at the stop sign on Fosterville. There were no injuries.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 13, at the intersection of Chambers and Brown avenues in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Joshua P. Soles, 24, of Greensburg, pulled into the intersection and struck a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Brianna L. Sensenich, 34, of Jeannette, on Chambers Avenue. No injuries were reported in the crash.
State police at Greensburg reported that two vehicles, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, collided at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 6, on Route 30 in front of the Smail Ford dealership in Hempfield Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.