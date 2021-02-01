State police at Greensburg report a 58-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order against a 53-year-old Grapeville woman around 1:24 a.m. Jan. 26. Troopers were dispatched to Fitzpatrick Street in Hempfield Township for a reported PFA violation. The man fled the scene upon police arrival but was later taken into custody.
State police at Kiski Valley report an unknown actor reportedly stole approximately $100 from a 78-year-old Latrobe woman’s purse on McFarland Road in Derry Township between Nov. 22 and 3:53 p.m. Dec. 7.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2003 Volkswagen Passat driven south on Old Indiana Road in Burrell Township by Jacob I. Hankinson, 21, of Akron, Ohio, was approaching the residence of 590 Old Indiana Rd. when the vehicle began to veer right and travel off the right shoulder of the roadway around 1:17 a.m. Jan. 26. The vehicle traveled off the roadway until it struck a mailbox and trash can with its 12 o’clock position at the residence. The vehicle continued south along the shoulder of the roadway in the grass of the residence until striking a tree. Hankinson fled the scene and was cited for careless driving.
State police at Indiana report service to the main phone line at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana Station, 724-357-1960, has been fully restored.
