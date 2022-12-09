Wildlife crash in Mt. Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 3 at 12:26 a.m. on state Route 31 east of Keyser Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Dallas M. Carson of Scottdale was operating a 2010 Ford Escape east on Route 31 when a deer entered the roadway from the north side and impacted the vehicle. The Ford sustained functional damage. Carson, and a 48-year-old passenger, Stanton T. Shroyer of Scottdale, were not injured. The Ford was towed from the scene.
PSP: Student had vape pen in school
State police at Greensburg report filing charges against a 16-year-old Irwin male who allegedly was in possession of a THC vape pen on school property. The incident reportedly occurred Dec. 7 at 1:09 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School along state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. The vape cartridge was entered into evidence and charges were filed through Juvenile Probation.
One-vehicle crash in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 18 at 4:59 p.m. on Donegal Lake Road east of Ober Road in Donegal Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Dalton R. Mock of New Paris was operating a 2017 Dodge Durango north on Donegal Lake Road negotiating a left curve on a snow/slush/ice-covered roadway. The Dodge proceeded to travel straight while negotiating a left curve, directing the vehicle off of the roadway and down over an embankment. The vehicle’s front bumper area struck a fixed embankment and came to final rest.
PSP charge trooper with DUI
The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges earlier this week against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27. Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court No. 48-3-04 in McKean County. Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.
