Wildlife crash in Mt. Pleasant Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 3 at 12:26 a.m. on state Route 31 east of Keyser Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Dallas M. Carson of Scottdale was operating a 2010 Ford Escape east on Route 31 when a deer entered the roadway from the north side and impacted the vehicle. The Ford sustained functional damage. Carson, and a 48-year-old passenger, Stanton T. Shroyer of Scottdale, were not injured. The Ford was towed from the scene.