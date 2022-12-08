Mechanical failure ignites vehicle

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle fire caused by a mechanical failure Dec. 5 at 5:12 p.m. in front of 5116 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 85-year-old Joseph J. Domalik of Latrobe was operating a 2011 Jeep Liberty and traveling east on Lincoln Highway when a mechanical failure occurred, causing the Jeep to catch on fire. The vehicle came to final rest along the southern shoulder of the highway in front of 5116 Lincoln Highway. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable. No injuries were reported.