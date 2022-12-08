Mechanical failure ignites vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle fire caused by a mechanical failure Dec. 5 at 5:12 p.m. in front of 5116 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 85-year-old Joseph J. Domalik of Latrobe was operating a 2011 Jeep Liberty and traveling east on Lincoln Highway when a mechanical failure occurred, causing the Jeep to catch on fire. The vehicle came to final rest along the southern shoulder of the highway in front of 5116 Lincoln Highway. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable. No injuries were reported.
Jeannette man stopped with stolen gun
State police at Greensburg report filing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop Dec. 4 at 1:22 a.m. at the corner of Locust Street and Lowry Avenue in Jeannette. According to the report, PSP observed a Dodge SUV traveling north on Lowry Avenue with a driver side front headlight that was not functioning. PSP conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 20-year-old Imani Sanders of Jeannette. Troopers noted an “overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.” Sanders admitted to PSP that he smokes marijuana and does not possess a medical marijuana card. He admitted to smoking marijuana around midnight. Sanders handed PSP a bag of marijuana and granted consent to search the vehicle. Troopers found a loaded .40 caliber pistol in the middle console. At just 20 years old, Sanders is not legally permitted to possess a pistol. A lookup of the firearm showed it “as a stolen gun out of Uniontown,” according to PSP. Sanders was charged with receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor charge, and a headlight violation. Sanders was transported to Westmoreland County Prison and arraigned later that day by Magisterial District Judge Charles Moore. Sanders was released on recognizance and a preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 15.
Hit-and-run in Cook Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Dec. 2 at 9:11 p.m. on Old Route 711 at its intersection with Seaton Road in Cook Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Jeep Wrangler operated by 67-year-old Lindy L. Lute of Stahlstown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Seaton Road. Lute failed to negotiate a right turn onto Old Route 711, traveled across the northbound lane, and struck an embankment and a stop sign. Lute then traveled in reverse onto the roadway and fled south on Old Route 711. The Jeep was located approximately one mile south on Old Route 711 at final rest in the roadway. Lute then fled the vehicle to her residence along Old Route 711.
PSP: Man lies about military service to get free coffee
State police at Greensburg report filing retail theft charges stemming from an incident Dec. 5 at 6:22 a.m. at Sheetz located at 5064 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Sheetz security contacted PSP Greensburg in relation to a male later identified as 46-year-old Adam Pelchar of New Kensington, who refused to leave the establishment. PSP arrived at the scene and viewed Pelchar taking a Sheetz coffee before proceeding to the dining room area to drink the beverage. When asked if he planned on paying for the coffee, Pelchar stated he was in the military and was entitled to free coffee. Upon investigation, Pelchar lied about serving in any capacity with the armed forces and was taken into custody for stolen valor. Upon arrest, multiple items were found that were stolen from inside Sheetz. Pelchar was arraigned in Magisterial District Court and placed on a secured bond of $2,500 due to prior failures to appear in court. Pelchar was remanded to Westmoreland County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.
Troopers investigate missing firearm
State police at Greensburg are investigating a report of a missing firearm at 231 Maple St. in Sewickley Township. The firearm reportedly went missing between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5 at 6:28 p.m. The Sturm, Ruger and Company Southport CT precision firearm, black in color, is valued at $1,200. The investigation is ongoing.
Public drunkenness in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges following an incident Dec. 5 at 9:11 p.m. at 5274 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for a welfare check. Upon arrival, 33-year-old Justin Miller of Saltsburg was found to be visibly intoxicated. Miller related he had been drinking at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Miller was cited for public drunkenness.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged disturbance Dec. 4 at 2:47 p.m. at a Murray Avenue location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 40-year-old Hostetter man “grabbed and spit toward the victim,” a known 35-year-old female Latrobe resident. The accused was cited for harassment in Magisterial District Court. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Commented