State police at Greensburg arrested David Benson, 24, of Manor for driving under the influence after he crashed his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 25 at the intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg cited a driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 22 on Route 30 near Sheraton Drive in Hempfield Township. According to police, Gregory A. Tyson, 39, was attempting to change lanes on Route 30 East just west of the intersection with Sheraton Drive in his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when he struck a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by William P. Albaugh, 89, of Derry, which was stopped in the left travel lane behind several vehicles that were stopped at a red light. Neither Tyson or Albaugh or his passenger, 87-year-old Norma P. Albaugh, also of Derry, were hurt. Police cited Tyson with careless driving.
