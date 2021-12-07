State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of a firearm and a bank card from a truck trailer belonging to a 44-year-old Homer City man at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 in Buffington Township, Indiana County. According to the report, a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber black handgun with a 7-round magazine, valued at $500, and a blue S&T bank debit card were taken from a 2019 Toyocar van container trailer at the intersection of Barkley Church and Mardis roads. The investigation is continuing.
State police at Greensburg cited a 35-year-old man from Pittsburgh after he had a verbal argument with his 63-year-old father from Latrobe turn physical at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 on Horseshoe Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, the son pushed his father twice during the argument, but fled before police arrived. A citation was issued to the son for harassment.
State police at Greensburg investigated a case of identity theft in the Latrobe area after a 60-year-old woman reported that someone attempted to open an unemployment claim in her name without her permission at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 1 in Unity Township. In a separate incident, a 45-year-old Jones Mills man reported at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 2 that his identity had also been used to attempt to gain unemployment benefits fraudulently.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 1 in Hempfield Township with injuries to both drivers. According to the report, Cheryl J. Dufford, 68, of Irwin and Thomas J. Williams, 66, of Herminie were transported from the scene to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment following the crash at the intersection of Route 136 and Edna Road. Dufford with serious injuries and Williams with a minor injury. Dufford was later cited for not stopping at the stop sign.
State police at Greensburg report that 37-year-old Joshua Seddon from Pittsburgh was arrested after he was stopped for speeding along Route 30 West in Hempfield Township at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 23. Seddon identified himself as his brother during the traffic stop and later law enforcement learned his true identity.
State police at Greensburg placed Taylor Kurtiak, 23, of Greensburg under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence following the crash of her vehicle at 3:39 a.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Route 30 East and South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg. According to police, Kurtiak claimed she fell asleep and crashed her vehicle into a guide rail along the right shoulder of the road. Police witnessed signs of intoxication at the crash scene and took Kurtiak into custody.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles collided at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of Anderson Street, Allegheny Avenue and Easy Street in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler approached the intersection first and stopped at the stop sign, while a 2017 Subaru Outback approached from the intersection on Allegheny Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping and struck the Jeep, causing damage to his headlight area and front passenger side fender damage to the Jeep. The collision was observed by surveillance cameras on JM Builders. Both vehicles were drivable. Police cited the driver of the Outback with failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was not identified in the police report.
State police at Greensburg were called to take a report of a burglary on Oct. 18 at a residence on Stone Church Road in Hempfield Township. State police said an ATV was stolen from the vacant house between Oct. 11 and 18. A Remington 22 was also reported missing.
State police at Greensburg arrested a 61-year-old Mount Pleasant woman after police pulled her over for several traffic violations and observed she was in an impaired state at 8:58 p.m. Nov. 27 at the intersection of Slate Run Road and Dixie Lane in Hempfield Township. Charges of suspicion of driving under the influence were filed and she was released.
State police at Greensburg report that the two drivers and two young passengers escaped injury when two vehicles collided at 5:44 p.m. Nov. 19 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. The vehicles were driven by Gary W. Manges, 40, of Greensburg and Sarah E. Harmotta, 28, of Ruffs Dale. Two passengers in Manges’ vehicle — children ages 5 and 3 years old — were unharmed.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles were involved in a crash at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the intersection of the toll road Route 66 and Route 30 West in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2014 Jeep Compass, driven by Susan R. Burd, 60, of Greensburg, failed to stop for the traffic signal at the end of the Route 66 ramp, attempted to turn left onto Route 30 and struck a 2016 Toyota Tundra, driven by Barbara J. Fencil, 60, of Acme, which was traveling west on Route 30 with a green light. Neither driver was hurt in the crash.
