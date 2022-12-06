Latrobe Police announce arrests

The Latrobe Police Department on Monday announced two weekend arrests. At 12:48 a.m. Dec. 4, 37-year-old Chrystal Sherer of 518 Weldon St., Latrobe, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. At 12:34 p.m. Dec. 4, 40-year-old Joseph D. Zemba Jr. (no fixed address) was arrested on a warrant (fleeing from an accident in Latrobe on Nov. 17). Zemba was apprehended at a residence located at 102 E. Grant St., Latrobe.