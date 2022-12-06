Latrobe Police announce arrests
The Latrobe Police Department on Monday announced two weekend arrests. At 12:48 a.m. Dec. 4, 37-year-old Chrystal Sherer of 518 Weldon St., Latrobe, was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. At 12:34 p.m. Dec. 4, 40-year-old Joseph D. Zemba Jr. (no fixed address) was arrested on a warrant (fleeing from an accident in Latrobe on Nov. 17). Zemba was apprehended at a residence located at 102 E. Grant St., Latrobe.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 22 at 8:28 a.m. in the vicinity of 750 Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Nissan Rogue operated by 25-year-old Jesse L. Wisner of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ford Transit school van operated by 66-year-old Carol L. Hall of Hunker. Passengers in unit No. 2 included 72-year-old Charles J. Dynes of Mount Pleasant, an 8-year-old male of Bovard, an 8-year-old female of Bovard, and an 8-year-old male of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling in the eastbound lane of Mount Pleasant Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling eastbound in front of unit No. 1. Unit No. 2 had stopped for a school bus and had its red flashing lights activated. Unit No. 1 was following too closely and struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage. Wisner did not report any injuries as a result of the crash. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. Hall, Dynes, and the three young passengers all suffered minor injuries and were transported to area medical facilities as a result of the crash.
Weapon possession on school property
State police at Greensburg report being contacted Dec. 2 at 2:34 p.m. by Hempfield Area High School officials regarding a student in possession of contraband while on school property. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg deemed the incident to be “weapon possession on school property” but did not identify the student.
Alleged reckless endangerment
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident Dec. 3 at 9:19 a.m. on Washington Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 53-year-old female Bovard resident was struck by a known 26-year-old female Bovard resident with a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the alleged actor or victim.
Commented