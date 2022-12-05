Latrobe man dies in Turnpike crash
A Latrobe man was among two people who died late Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County. The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties. A pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Dustin Brant of Latrobe was found on the eastbound side of roadway. Another person involved in the crash was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
PSP investigates physical altercation
State police at Greensburg report investigating a physical altercation at an undisclosed location Nov. 24 at 12:48 a.m. along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the physical altercation involved a known 52-year-old female and known 54-year-old female, both of Irwin, and a known 23-year-old female of Scottdale and a known 22-year-old female of Greensburg. The incident resulted in the involved persons being removed from the premises. A pair of eyeglasses was reported as damaged. The investigation is ongoing. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not list the actors involved in the incident.
Vehicle strikes post in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash crash Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Red Lobster along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the parking lot and struck a roughly 3-foot tall concrete post for a light pole. The vehicle sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Truck sideswipes guide rail
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 17 at 7:09 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west at its intersection with Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Route 30, left the right travel lane and struck a guide rail on the north shoulder. The truck was later driven from the scene. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Drug possession charges filed
State police at Greensburg report arresting 33-year-old Brian Banas of Mount Pleasant Township for possession with intent to deliver marijuana after 20 ounces of “Marijuana Wax” was located in his bedroom. The arrest took place Nov. 14 at 11:57 p.m. at 242 Brook Hollow Road, Mount Pleasant Township.
Car strikes tree in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 22 at 11:12 a.m. on Sessi Road near Weatherton Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old female of Latrobe was operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla and traveling southwest on Sessi Road approaching Weatherton Road. As the car approached a right curve on the roadway, the Toyota left the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle then traveled across both lanes and struck a tree on the northern side of the road. No injuries were reported. Danser’s Towing responded and towed the vehicle from the scene.
Vehicle search yields illegal firearm
State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges against 38-year-old Joseph Dudek of Greensburg following a traffic stop Sept. 14 at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of West Pennsylvania Avenue and Starlight Lane in New Stanton. According to the report, Dudek was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving on a DUI-suspended license. Dudek was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed to PSP Greensburg barracks. Dudek submitted to a chemical test before being released. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the vehicle. Upon conducting a search, a firearm, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10 for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and persons not to possess a firearm.
Trailer overturns in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 29 at 5:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 1692 state Route 130 in Unity Township. According to the report, a 1988 Ford LTL9000 was traveling southbound on Route 130 around a left curve when the trailer was the Ford was towing along with its secured load overturned onto its right side. As the trailer overturned, it produced a gouge in the pavement in the middle of the southbound lane of travel approximately 30 feet long. Due to the size and weight of the trailer, Danser’s Towing and Lander’s Enterprise were requested to upright the trailer along with its secured load. The Ford sustained no damage as a result of this crash. The trailer sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene by the Ford LTL9000.
License plate reported stolen
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a license plate which occurred sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30 at 120 Argenta Way in Salem Township. According to the report, the plate was taken from a 1995 Chevrolet Astro van. The plate, valued at $44, reads LJC-8545. The victim is a known 47-year-old Delmont man. Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Child endangerment allegations
State police at Kiski Valley report that during the course of a background investigation of a PSP applicant (a 20-year-old male Murrysville resident, the victim), it was learned Nov. 28 at 9:47 a.m. that the victim’s father dosed the victim with anabolic steroids on approximately 10 occasions and gave the victim his personal Adderall prescription and told him to take it to keep him focused during football season. The investigation is ongoing.
Alleged harassment reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. According to the report, 40-year-old old Heather Worsham of Torrance was cited for physically harassing of a known 29-year-old male Torrance resident.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations Dec. 2 at 1:34 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. According to the report, 41-year-old Ronald Boldman of Torrance was cited for physically harassing a known 28-year-old male Torrance resident.
