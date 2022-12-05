Latrobe man dies in Turnpike crash

A Latrobe man was among two people who died late Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County. The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties. A pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Dustin Brant of Latrobe was found on the eastbound side of roadway. Another person involved in the crash was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.