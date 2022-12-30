Four-vehicle crash in Adamsburg

State police at Greensburg report investigating a four-vehicle crash Dec. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on Main Street in Adamsburg. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Nissan Versa operated by 48-year-old Amanda J. Bressler of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota Avalon operated by 71-year-old John J. Nastuck of West Leechburg. Unit No. 3 was a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 37-year-old Stephanie A. McArdle of Manor. Unit No. 4 was a 2003 Ford Explorer operated by 43-year-old Adrienne N. Marshall of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling eastbound on Main Street in Adamsburg. Bressler was traveling east and entered the westbound lane and struck unit No. 2, 3 and 4. Unit No. 1 came to final rest on Main Street facing north, unit No. 2 came to final rest facing west, unit No. 3 came to final rest facing west and unit No. 4 came to final rest facing north. Marshall was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for possible injuries. All vehicles were towed from the scene. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Adamsburg Fire Department.