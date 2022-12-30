Four-vehicle crash in Adamsburg
State police at Greensburg report investigating a four-vehicle crash Dec. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on Main Street in Adamsburg. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Nissan Versa operated by 48-year-old Amanda J. Bressler of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota Avalon operated by 71-year-old John J. Nastuck of West Leechburg. Unit No. 3 was a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 37-year-old Stephanie A. McArdle of Manor. Unit No. 4 was a 2003 Ford Explorer operated by 43-year-old Adrienne N. Marshall of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling eastbound on Main Street in Adamsburg. Bressler was traveling east and entered the westbound lane and struck unit No. 2, 3 and 4. Unit No. 1 came to final rest on Main Street facing north, unit No. 2 came to final rest facing west, unit No. 3 came to final rest facing west and unit No. 4 came to final rest facing north. Marshall was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for possible injuries. All vehicles were towed from the scene. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Adamsburg Fire Department.
Two-vehicle crash on Donohoe Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 21 at 7:07 p.m. on Donohoe Road at its intersection with Sheraton Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Dodge Durango operated by 32-year-old Kelley J. Colopietro of Nashville, Tennessee. Unit No. 2 was a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan operated by 29-year-old Tyler M. Flores of Greensburg, along with four minor passengers. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was struck by unit No. 2 on Donohoe Road at its intersection with Sheraton Drive. Colopietro, mistaking the intersection as an all-way stop, proceeded through the stop sign as unit No. 2 was traveling westbound toward U.S. Route 30. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1, causing unit No. 1 to spin approximately 180 degrees, sending unit No. 2 onto the north shoulder of the road. Both vehicles came to final rest after severe and disabling damage. Colopietro was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected minor injuries. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by members of the Westmoreland County Park Police, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Two-vehicle crash at Eastgate Plaza
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 22 at 6:04 p.m. in Eastgate Plaza parking lot at its intersection with the U.S. Route 30 exit in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 26-year-old Dominique E. Senic of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Nissan Rogue operated by 65-year-old Kihye Steinbauer of Latrobe. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was driving into the parking lot from Route 30. Unit No. 1, traveling west through the stop sign, failed to yield for unit No. 2 and caused a crash to occur. Both vehicles came to final rest in the intersection after sustaining disabling damage.
Weather-related crash in Unity Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 23 at 4:42 p.m. on Unity Street and its intersection with Don Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Nissan Titan. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ram 2500. PSP did not identify the drivers in a public information release report. Both vehicles were traveling southeast on Unity Street at Don Street. Unit No. 2 came to a safe stop at the stop sign but unit No. 1, traveling directly behind unit No. 2, was unable to stop due to slippery road conditions. Unit No. 1 struck the passenger side rear taillight of unit No. 2, then struck a stop sign. Unit No. 2 did not move and unit No. 1 came to rest in contact with the stop sign.
False ID provided to police
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, a known 34-year-old Hunker female provided a false name to conceal her identity during a traffic stop while operating a 2018 Subaru Impreza. The defendant, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, “possessed several warrants.”
