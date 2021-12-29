State police at Kiski Valley cited E.A. Sewell Cunningham, 20, of Westbury, New York, following an one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 26 on Route 22 near Ravine Park Road in Derry Township. According to police, Sewell Cunningham was traveling west on Route 22 when he evidently fell asleep and crashed into the concrete barrier on the left side of the road. He was not injured in the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating the report of a theft that took place between Dec. 19 and 26 on Derry Lane in Derry Township. According to the 80-year-old victim, an individual he hired to do odd jobs around his house stole seven personal checks from his residence, and then used the checks to make several unauthorized purchases.
State police at Kiski Valley investigated a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:21 p.m. Dec. 26 on Old State Route 66 in Salem Township. According to police, the crash occurred when the driver, Mary Katherine Rosborough of New Alexandria, failed to stay in her lane and ran off the road, striking three mailboxes before eventually hitting into the front of a tree in front of 954 Old State Route 66. She was not injured in the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley investigated a theft that occurred at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 24 in Salem Township. According to police, the 28-year-old victim reported that a package she ordered from Amazon was stolen from her residence on Deborah Circle.
State police at Greensburg investigated a family argument that turned physical at 7:44 p.m. Dec. 24 at a residence in Unity Township. According to police, Justin Kubecki, 38, of Latrobe became increasingly agitated with family members and struck his 14-year-old daughter in an open hand in the check/neck and fled the scene before officers arrived. Police cited Kubecki with harassment and the incident of child abuse submitted.
Commented