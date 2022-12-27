Hit-and-run in Bell Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Dec. 23 at 8:01 a.m. at 4118 state Route 819 at its intersection with state Route 981 in Bell Township. According to the report, the crash occurred when a blue tri-axle dump truck with an unknown driver was traveling south on Route 819. The vehicle failed to stop at a sign sign on Route 819 due to traveling too fast for conditions on the ice and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle crossed both lanes of Route 981 and onto the lawn and driveway at 4118 Route 819. The truck then struck a small embankment before traveling approximately 50 more feet where it came to a stop. The vehicle then backed up through the lawn and driveway, and fled south on Route 819. The truck caused damage to the lawn and driveway of the property, and the driver failed to provide notice to the owner. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.