Hit-and-run in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Dec. 23 at 8:01 a.m. at 4118 state Route 819 at its intersection with state Route 981 in Bell Township. According to the report, the crash occurred when a blue tri-axle dump truck with an unknown driver was traveling south on Route 819. The vehicle failed to stop at a sign sign on Route 819 due to traveling too fast for conditions on the ice and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle crossed both lanes of Route 981 and onto the lawn and driveway at 4118 Route 819. The truck then struck a small embankment before traveling approximately 50 more feet where it came to a stop. The vehicle then backed up through the lawn and driveway, and fled south on Route 819. The truck caused damage to the lawn and driveway of the property, and the driver failed to provide notice to the owner. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 21 at 6:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Seanor Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Ford F350 operated by 35-year-old Joshua J. Lauffer of Hunker. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 AGCO, Inc. Challenger 1038 tractor operated by 26-year-old Lydell R. Nolt of Blairsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east in the right eastbound lane, west of Seanor Drive. Unit No. 1 was traveling east, behind unit No. 2, in the right eastbound lane of Route 22. Unit No. 1 failed to slow and struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 2 continued east and pulled off onto the southern berm of Route 22 and Seanor Drive, with unit No. 1 lodged underneath of its trailer. Both units came to final rest on the southern berm, facing east. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Slickville, Forbes Road and Crabtree volunteer fire departments, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, and Watt’s Towing.
Public drunkenness reportedState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance Dec. 21 at 9:03 p.m. in the area of Dunmire Road in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, a known 31-year-old Saltsburg man was encountered yelling and pounding on the door of a residence. The male caused a hazardous condition by his actions and was intoxicated. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. The accused was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Two-vehicle crash in Bell TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 21 at 3:39 p.m. on state Route 286 west of state Route 380 in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Toyota Sienna operated by 60-year-old William F. McMillen of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Mercury Montego operated by 54-year-old Theresa M. Staropoli of Clarksburg. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at a stop sign on Route 380 and traveled into the east lane of Route 286 where it struck unit No. 2 on its driver side. Unit No. 2 then accelerated while attempting to avoid unit No. 1, but unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2 on the right rear corner. Unit No. 1 then traveled off of the east lane of Route 286 and struck an embankment where it came to final rest. Unit No. 2 came to final controlled rest in the driveway off of Route 286. No injuries were reported and McMillen refused medical treatment at the scene. Unit No. 1 was towed privately and unit No. 2 was driven from the scene. Lifestat Ambulance Service and Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Wildlife crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 21 at 6:54 a.m. on state Route 819 south of Kaufman Road in Salem Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Danielle M. Dinizio of Irwin was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue north on Route 819 when the vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Dinizio reported no injuries.
