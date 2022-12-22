Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 19 at 6:04 p.m. on U.S. Business Route 66 at its intersection with Pennsylvania Turnpike Route 66 north off-ramp in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Nissan Rogue operated by 62-year-old Deborah O. Anderson of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Kia Telluride operated by 42-year-old Katherine F. Robertson of Greensburg, along with four passengers (13-year-old female, 8-year-old male, 7-year-old male and 5-year-old female). The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on the off-ramp of PA Turnpike Route 66 north. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on Business Route 66 in the left lane. For unknown reasons, Anderson failed to stop at the clearly posted stop signs at the end of the off-ramp of PA Turnpike 66. Anderson then proceeded across the south lanes of Business Route 66 and into the middle of the intersection. At this time, the front portion of unit No. 1 hit the front left portion of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 rotated counterclockwise upon impact. Unit No. 1 continued to rotate counterclockwise until the right rear of unit No. 1 had secondary contact with the left rear of unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 then traveled off of the east side of the roadway and into a grassy area where it came to final rest facing northeast. Unit No. 1 continued to rotate counterclockwise before coming to final rest on the shoulder of Business Route 66 north, facing southwest. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Anderson suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital. The 13-year-old female passenger in unit No. 2 was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
