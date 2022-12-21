Suspicion of DUI investigated
The Latrobe Police Department reports conducting a traffic stop Dec. 16 at 12:46 a.m. in the vicinity of Lloyd Avenue and Chambers Street in Latrobe. According to the report, 30-year-old Vincent Closson of Derry was stopped by police due to suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Police report domestic dispute
The Latrobe Police Department reports responding Dec. 18 at 2:01 a.m. to a Chestnut Street location for a domestic dispute. According to the report, 34-year-old James Graham of Latrobe was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Motorist nearly hits police vehicle
The Latrobe Police Department reports conducting a traffic stop Dec. 18 at 1:04 a.m. after a motorist allegedly nearly caused a head-on collision with a city police vehicle on Lloyd Avenue. According to the report, 29-year-old Nicholas Zomisky of Latrobe was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
DUI, hit-and-run in Latrobe
The Latrobe Police Department reports arresting 44-year-old Tony Dorton of Latrobe for driving under the influence. Police were dispatched Dec. 19 at 7:16 p.m. to investigate a hit-and-run incident at 19 Wagner St., Latrobe. Dorton was seen driving a silver Suzuki when it struck a Chevrolet Tahoe and continued driving.
One-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 11 at 3:50 a.m. on state Route 286 west of Dogwood Drive in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, 48-year-old Ryan McDonald of Pitcairn was operating a 2013 GM V1500 and exited the south side of the roadway, crossed over the westbound travel lane and struck an embankment.
Public drunkenness reported
State police at Kiski Valley report responding Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. to Hawthorne Court in Salem Township for two reports of a female attempting to enter residences. A 37-year-old female Delmont resident was located on Hawthorne Court and was found to be highly intoxicated. She was transported to UPMC East for evaluation. Charges for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct are pending in Magisterial District Court. PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the defendant in a public information release report.
PSP: Export man dies from self-inflicted gunshot woundState police at Kiski Valley report investigate a suicide death Dec. 1 at 6:10 p.m. at a Kennedy Avenue location in Export. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for a report of a missing person as the victim had not been seen or heard from for over two days. After searching the victim’s residence, located next door, and searching the business where he worked, the known 53-year-old Export man was discovered in the paint booth, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
PSP investigating statutory rape allegations
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating statutory rape/sexual assault allegations which were reported Nov. 16 at 8:54 a.m. at a Ruffner Place location in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers received a childline regarding a 13-year-old juvenile male victim of Blairsville regarding alleged sexual violence. The investigation is ongoing.
