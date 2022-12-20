Gift card scam in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Nov. 14 at 5:05 p.m. at a state Route 119 location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 23-year-old Greensburg female told police she received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to be a state trooper. She related that she had sent him $500 via gift cards after he stated that she was “being looked into” regarding counterfeit currency. No information on the actor is available at this time.