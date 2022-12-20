Gift card scam in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Nov. 14 at 5:05 p.m. at a state Route 119 location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 23-year-old Greensburg female told police she received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to be a state trooper. She related that she had sent him $500 via gift cards after he stated that she was “being looked into” regarding counterfeit currency. No information on the actor is available at this time.
PSP: Porch pirate steals packageState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a Amazon package on Dec. 6 at an unknown time from a South 6th Street residence in Youngwood. According to the report, an ultrasonic cleaner valued at $212 was taken from the porch of the residence. No cameras were located in the area nor does the victim, a 43-year-old Youngwood man, know when the package was taken. An area canvas yielded negative results. The case is closed due to lack of investigative leads. An incident number was provided to the victim to file a claim with Amazon.
Rear door damaged at residenceState police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Nov. 28 at 12:23 a.m. at a Herminie Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 64-year-old Herminie male told troopers the rear door of his residence was damaged. The victim related that he does not have cameras in the area. An area canvas also yielded negative results. No evidence was present near the rear door of the residence. It also did not appear anyone entered the residence or took any items from the property. Due to lack of investigative leads, the case is considered closed.
PSP: Students cause disturbanceState police at Greensburg report investigating a disturbance Dec. 5 at 1:49 p.m. at a Bovard Luxor Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Indian Head male, 15-year-old Latrobe female and 14-year-old Derry male were cited for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after troopers discovered a window was broken during the disturbance. The victim is listed as a 55-year-old Irwin male.
DUI reported in Unity TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Dec. 15 at 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township. Troopers conducted a welfare check on an unconscious male who was in a 2011 Ford Escape at the intersection. During the interaction, the driver – a known 56-year-old Latrobe male who was not identified by PSP – appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Criminal charges are pending.
Fraudulent credit account openedState police at Greensburg report investigating identity theft Dec. 13 at 11:11 a.m. at a Bovard Luxor Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, a 34-year-old male Unity Township resident told police he discovered a Chase credit account opened in his name on Sept. 23. This investigation is ongoing.
Theft from bank account reportedState police at Greensburg report investigating a theft which occurred between 12:44 a.m. Dec. 5 and 12:10 a.m. Dec. 8 in Fairfield Township. According to the report, troopers investigated the theft of $1,350 from a bank account involving several transactions occurring in different states. The victim is a known 33-year-old New Florence man.
One-vehicle crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 7 at 8:07 p.m. on Totteridge Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 70-year-old Mark W. Adkins of Greensburg was operating a 2020 BMW 340I xDrive traveling north on Hannastown Road and made a left turn onto Totteridge Drive. After the vehicle made the left turn, it traversed into the grass off of the roadway. The BMW traveled approximately 100 feet before coming back onto Totteridge Drive and struck a wall. Adkins suffered minor injuries and was transported to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
Vehicle strikes embankmentState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 7 at 6:31 p.m. on state Route 119 south of Kiley Road in Salem Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Joshua A. Tassos of Greensburg was operating a 2008 Pontiac G3 and traveling south on Route 119 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and left the roadway, striking the embankment. After impact, the Pontiac traveled off of the roadway and into a field. Tassos was wearing his seatbelt and not injured. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road and Crabtree volunteer fire departments.
Theft by deception in OklahomaState police at Kiski Valley report responding 6 p.m. Dec. 4 to a West Penn Drive location in Oklahoma for theft by deception. According to the report, a 36-year-old Vandergrift woman sent money using a cash app to purchase a dog. The dog was never received as the victim provided a false address for pickup. The investigation continues.
Harassment reported in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic dispute Dec. 11 at 3:55 a.m. at a Front Street location in Derry Township. According to the report, 53-year-old Robert Keller and a 48-year-old female victim, both of Blairsville, were involved in a verbal and physical domestic dispute. Keller was cited for harassment.
Criminal mischief in Bell TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief which occurred between 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at a Whitesell Street location in Bell Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) damaged a vehicle belonging to a 29-year-old female of Salina. The damage occurred as someone attempted to remove the vehicle registration plate from the rear of the vehicle while it was parked on Whitesell Street in Bell Township. The plastic mount for the plate which included the registration plate light and wiring harness was damaged and is valued at approximately $150. The investigation continues. The vehicle was a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
