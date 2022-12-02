DUI while driving commercial vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Nov. 28 at 8:58 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Hornock Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Joseph King III of Pittsburgh was arrested for DUI and drug possession following a commercial vehicle inspection. King was found to have been under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana while operating a commercial motor vehicle. The investigation continues.
Hit-and-run reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Nov. 15 at 7:05 a.m. on Hancock Avenue at its intersection with Orr Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a white Jeep Wrangler operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan operated by 45-year-old Nicole C. Ramsey Tamski of Clarksburg. The crash occurred at the intersection of Orr and Hancock avenues as unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 after failing to stop at a stop sign. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the driver side rear bumper and fled the scene north into Vandergrift. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley and reference incident No. PA 2022-1457856.
PSP: Truck backs into vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 23 at 9:01 a.m. on state Route 130 at its intersection with Clark Farm Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Subaru Legacy. Both vehicles were traveling south on Route 130 at Clark Farm Road. Unit No. 1 came to a stop on Route 130 to turn right onto Clark Farm Road. Unit No. 2 came to a safe stop behind unit No. 1, which then reversed into unit No. 2. Unit No. 1’s rear hitch struck unit No. 2’s front bumper, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported. Both units were driven from the scene. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Counterfeit bills passed at casino
State police at Greensburg report investigating forgery/counterfeit currency Nov. 29 at 6:17 a.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh In Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP responded to the venue for a report of seven counterfeit bills used at the casino. Venue security was unable to provide video or an alleged perpetrator for the bills. They related that the bank had taken the bills and returned them after realizing they were counterfeit. The bills will be sent to the Secret Service as a result of this case.
Minor damage in two-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 21 at 9:26 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Summit Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Kenworth T880 operated by 49-year-old Brian E. Lydick of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2004 Lexus RX330 operated by 59-year-old Jon R. Grice of Gibsonia. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northeast crossing over Route 30 westbound from the center turning lane of Route 30 eastbound. Unit No. 2 was traveling west in the far right lane of Route 30 and struck unit No. 1. Unit No. 1 came to final rest facing northeast with minor damage to the area of impact. Unit No. 2 continued approximately 100 feet southwest of the area of impact in the center turning lane facing southwest before coming to final rest with disabling damage.
PSP: Intoxicated male breaks windows
State police at Greensburg report investigating a commercial burglary (forced entry) and related charges Nov. 26 at 10:12 p.m. at Carbon Volunteer Fire Department, 518 Thomas School Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP troopers were dispatched to the area for a report of an intoxicated male wrapped in a blanket and knocking on residents’ doors. While en route, troopers were advised the male was at Carbon VFD and was actively attempting to gain entry. The defendant, 26-year-old Dontae Robinson of Penn Hills, was taken into custody without incident. Two glass windows were observed to be broken at Carbon VFD. Robinson was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await a preliminary arraignment. He was arraigned the next day before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers. The damage is estimated at $250.
Drugs found during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Nov. 26 at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Hartman Road and Oakley Park in Unity Township. According to the report, after stopping a 2007 Cadillac DTS for a summary vehicle code violation, the driver (a known 18-year-old male) and passenger (a known 16-year-old female), both of North Huntingdon, were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.