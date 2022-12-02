DUI while driving commercial vehicle

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Nov. 28 at 8:58 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Hornock Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Joseph King III of Pittsburgh was arrested for DUI and drug possession following a commercial vehicle inspection. King was found to have been under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana while operating a commercial motor vehicle. The investigation continues.