Police: Man locks himself in bathroom
Members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched Dec. 12 at 6:58 p.m. to Adams Memorial Library for a report of a male who locked himself inside a bathroom and was refusing to leave after being told to exit the premises by library staff. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the male, who was later identified as 24-year-old Alexander Kimmick. Officers told Kimmick that he had to leave the bathroom and was no longer allowed on library property. Kimmick continued to refuse to leave the bathroom. Officers used a key to open the bathroom door and observed Kimmick holding multiple hypodermic needles in his hand. Kimmick was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimmick was arraigned in Magisterial District Court and remanded to Westmoreland County Prison on a $5,000 bond.
Spring Street residence burglarizedThe Latrobe Police Department reports investigating a burglary which reportedly occurred Dec. 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at a Spring Street residence in Latrobe. According to the report, the victim told police his MacBook computer, a backpack and several other items were stolen from the residence. Officers found surveillance camera footage showing 44-year-old Vincent Lamar Skillings in the area of the burglary. Upon interviewing Skillings at an apartment located at 333 Main St., he admitted to having the backpack in question. Officers were able to recover the stolen backpack and MacBook computer which was hidden in the oven in the kitchen of the apartment. Skillings was taken into custody for burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and receiving stolen property.
Counterfeit $20 bill used at Unity Township business
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception which reportedly occurred between 7 a.m. Dec. 12 and 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Latrobe, located at 117 Beatty County Road, Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) utilized a counterfeit $20 bill. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 22State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash Dec. 9 at 2:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Jonnet Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by 41-year-old Lee G. Hughes II of New Paris. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by 23-year-old Caitlin R. Ressler of Seward. Unit No. 3 was a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 31-year-old Kerri A. Yanity of Indiana. The crash occurred as unit No. 3 was slowing down with traffic prior to the posted traffic lights at the intersection. Unit No. 2 was slowing down with unit No. 3. Hughes did not see the vehicles slowing down ahead and tried to shift down in gears to stop. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2 which, after impact, rear-ended unit No. 3 in the chain-reaction crash. All the vehicles came to final rest at impact in the left lane of Route 22 at the intersection with Jonnet Road. No one was injured in the crash. Unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 were towed from the scene.
Two-vehicle crash in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 8 at 10:17 a.m. on Pandora Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Nissan Altima operated by 66-year-old Ginette Simpson of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was a 1995 Ford Mustang operated by 19-year-old Connor L. Johnston of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Pandora Road. Unit No. 1 was pulling out of the Building Bodeez Fitness Center parking lot and an object got caught under the vehicle’s brake pedal. Simpson was unable to stop, causing unit No. 2 to run into her vehicle.
Wildlife crash in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 9 at 4:07 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township. According to the report, 58-year-old Jon L. Plummer of South Fork was operating a 2020 Nissan Altima east on Route 22 east of Jonnet Road when the vehicle collided with a deer.
PSP investigates domestic disputeState police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged domestic dispute Dec. 10 at 12:24 a.m. at a Newhouse Mobile Home Park location in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for an “active physical domestic dispute between a husband and a wife.” A 28-year-old New Alexandria male reportedly grabbed a knife from his wife, a 26-year-old New Alexandria female, and shoved her as she tried to slash the tires to their vehicle during a domestic dispute at their residence. Charges for harassment were filed against both parties in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Drugs found after altercationState police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges during an alleged domestic dispute Dec. 10 at 4:37 a.m. at a Murtha Way location in Derry Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for an alleged domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After interviews, it was determined that the altercation that occurred was only verbal in nature. No signs of physical injury were observed. However, the girlfriend, a 27-year-old Latrobe female, was found to be in possession of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the woman.
Commented