Police: Man locks himself in bathroom

Members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched Dec. 12 at 6:58 p.m. to Adams Memorial Library for a report of a male who locked himself inside a bathroom and was refusing to leave after being told to exit the premises by library staff. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the male, who was later identified as 24-year-old Alexander Kimmick. Officers told Kimmick that he had to leave the bathroom and was no longer allowed on library property. Kimmick continued to refuse to leave the bathroom. Officers used a key to open the bathroom door and observed Kimmick holding multiple hypodermic needles in his hand. Kimmick was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimmick was arraigned in Magisterial District Court and remanded to Westmoreland County Prison on a $5,000 bond.