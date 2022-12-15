Drug charges filed

State police at Greensburg report conducting a welfare check Dec. 6 at 10:42 a.m. at Mid Penn Bank along Bessemer Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, through further investigation, troopers determined the involved individuals were in possession of a large amount of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Defendants include a 24-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, both of Connellsville, and a known 25-year-old Rostraver Township man. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the suspects. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2014 Ford Escape.