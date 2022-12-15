Drug charges filed
State police at Greensburg report conducting a welfare check Dec. 6 at 10:42 a.m. at Mid Penn Bank along Bessemer Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, through further investigation, troopers determined the involved individuals were in possession of a large amount of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Defendants include a 24-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, both of Connellsville, and a known 25-year-old Rostraver Township man. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the suspects. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2014 Ford Escape.
PSP probes harassment allegations
State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged harassment Dec. 12 at 1:44 p.m. at a Overholt Drive location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 51-year-old Greensburg female had numerous welfare checks conducted on a 24-year-old East Huntingdon female victim because the victim was refusing to speak to her. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Underage female at casino
State police at Greensburg report investigating the usage of a false ID Dec. 11 at 1:27 a.m. at Casino Live! Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 20-year-old female Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, resident possessed a false identification card at the casino. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the woman.
Two-vehicle crash in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 11 at 3:48 p.m. on North Center Avenue by Sheetz. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Honda Accord operated by 19-year-old Elijah B. Eddy of Denlevy. Unit No. 2 was an unknown make and model motorcycle operated by 38-year-old Christopher Williams of New Stanton. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was attempting to exit the Sheetz parking lot and turn left to travel generally north on Center Avenue. Unit No. 2 was traveling generally south on Center Avenue and attempting to turn onto West Byers Avenue. Williams applied the brakes and laid the vehicle down to avoid the crash as unit No. 1 was pulling onto Center Avenue. Unit No. 2 came to final rest facing generally south. Unit No. 1 was not struck and Denlevy then drove to park the car at Wendy’s parking lot.
Assault reported in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault Dec. 10 at 9:20 p.m. at a North Third Street residence in Youngwood. According to the report, 58-year-old Barry Wojnarowski of Youngwood was arrested for allegedly assaulting a known 65-year-old Acme woman. Earlier that evening, at 7:38 p.m., the same 65-year-old Acme woman and a 56-year-old Greensburg female reportedly engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to physical contact as both suspects pushed one another. PSP Greensburg cited both women with harassment.
Driving with a suspended license
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop Nov. 28 at 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Lincoln Way in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers stopped a 2004 Econoline E350 for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, troopers discovered the driver had multiple convictions for driving with a DUI-suspended license. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-01. PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver in a public information release report.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Dec. 6 at 8:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Route 66 Turnpike in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Ford Fusion operated by a 17-year-old Rillton male. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Ford Freestyle operated by 40-year-old Rhonda M. Daniels of Jeannette, along with a passenger, 35-year-old Michael J. Fox of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 30 in the right lane. As unit No. 1 approached the intersection of Route 30 and the northbound Route 66 off-ramp, unit No. 1, which was traveling west on Route 30, made a left u-turn in the intersection and struck unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were inoperable. No injuries were reported.
Parking brake fails as vehicle hits Hempfield Twp. residenceState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 6 at 5:12 p.m. at a Locust Valley Road residence in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2011 Cadillac CTS was parking in Shop ’n Save located across from 111 Locust Valley Road. The vehicle was legally parked in a parking spot but the vehicle’s brakes failed to work properly. The vehicle continued west across Locust Valley Road and collided with the structure of 111 Locust Valley Road, causing structural damage to the residence. Unit No. 1 was driven from the scene. No individuals were injured as a result of this crash.
PFA violation reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged PFA violation Dec. 11 at 2:52 p.m. at a state Route 156 location in Avonmore. According to the report, a known 29-year-old Apollo male who was prohibited from being at the residence of a known 24-year-old Avonmore female, was located at the scene. He was arrested, taken into custody and transported to Westmoreland County Prison. Charges for indirect criminal contempt were filed against the defendant, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Construction waste dumped
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident Dec. 11 at 9:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Curry Hollow Road in Derry Township. According to the report, between 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 11, unknown actor(s) dumped a large pile of construction waste on property belonging to a known 34-year-old New Alexandria man. The investigation continues.
