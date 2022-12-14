Hit-and-run reported in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run Dec. 8 at 6:02 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 south of Carbon Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle operated by an unidentified driver and a 2010 Ford Focus operated by 63-year-old Rudy Kovacina of Acme were traveling east on Route 30. The unknown vehicle was in the right lane and the Ford was traveling in the left lane. The unknown vehicle approached into Kovacina’s lane and struck his vehicle. The unknown vehicle continued traveling east on Route 30 and did not stop. Kovacina’s Ford sustained minor damage consisting of a broken mirror and body damage.