Hit-and-run reported in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run Dec. 8 at 6:02 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 south of Carbon Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle operated by an unidentified driver and a 2010 Ford Focus operated by 63-year-old Rudy Kovacina of Acme were traveling east on Route 30. The unknown vehicle was in the right lane and the Ford was traveling in the left lane. The unknown vehicle approached into Kovacina’s lane and struck his vehicle. The unknown vehicle continued traveling east on Route 30 and did not stop. Kovacina’s Ford sustained minor damage consisting of a broken mirror and body damage.
Drug paraphernalia charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against 34-year-old Ronald Murdock of Scottdale after he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The alleged incident occurred Dec. 4 at 4:44 p.m. at 354 Gweedo Lane, Salem Township.
PSP: Assault at mobile home court
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged assault Dec. 8 at 1:49 p.m. at Dogwood Acres Mobile Home Court in Derry Township. According to the report, PSP troopers were dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. A 30-year-old female victim reported that she was shoved by her 35-year-old husband, causing her to fall and “smash her face” against the bathtub inside the residence. The husband then grabbed his wife, placed his fingers inside her mouth and pulled forcefully on her face, causing bleeding, swelling and other visible injury. The husband was placed under arrest, taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Domestic altercation reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged domestic dispute Dec. 6 at 7:33 p.m. at a location in the 1400 block of Main Street in West Leechburg. According to the report, a 30-year-old West Leechburg female was shoved several times by her boyfriend, a 33-year-old West Leechburg man during a verbal altercation at a residence. Charges for summary harassment were filed. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Vehicle strikes large rock on roadway
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Dec. 3 at 7:01 a.m. on Sheridan Road south of McKinley Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, 32-year-old Katlyn M. Gregg of East Vandergrift was operating a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe south on Sheridan Road. Gregg was unable to stop the vehicle before striking a large rock in the middle of the southbound lane. The vehicle became disabled following impact and came to a controlled rest in the southbound lane and its shoulder, facing south. Benjamin C. Gregg, 34, of East Vandergrift, and two children, ages 8 and 1, also were in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Kochka Towing and Car Care.
Derry man arrested after overdose
State police at Kiski Valley report responding Nov. 20 at 9:59 a.m. for a drug overdose. According to the report, the patient, 41-year-old Joshua Henderson of Derry, refused treatment after being located in the woods behind a School Street residence in Derry Township. Henderson was identified by PSP and taken into custody on active warrants. He was transferred to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s office and charges for drug paraphernalia were filed at Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-08.
