State police at Kiski investigated an incident of bad checks that occurred at 8:52 a.m. Dec. 3 in Salem Township. According to the report, Devon Anderson, 31, of Jeannette wrote a bad check to Tresco Concrete Products, Inc. of Delmont in the amount of $1,029.28 and didn’t provide a valid payment to the company.
State police at Kiski investigated a child welfare complaint involving an eight-year-old boy in Salem Township and determined it to be unfounded.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route 711/Bridge Street in Seward. Once arrived, troopers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Pittsburgh on Nov. 3.
State police at Greensburg report that a truck struck a mailbox, continued over an embankment and struck a tree at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on Marwood Forest Road in Hempfield Township. The 2019 Ford F-150 XLT was driven by Craig T. Dufford, 34, of Latrobe, who escaped injury, along with his passenger, Brittany L. Kruel, 27, of Greensburg. Dufford, however, was given a citation by police after the accident.
State police at Greensburg report that a one-vehicle crash at 7:04 a.m. Dec. 2 on Route 136, may have been caused by a steering issue. According to police, a 2013 Audi A4, driven by Douglas C. Basinger, 29, of Connellsville struck a utility pole off the side of the road after he lost control due to steering problems with the car’s alignment. Basinger was not injured.
State police at Greensburg said charges are pending against a couple who were involved in a domestic disturbance at 10:32 a.m. Nov. 14, on Meadish Road in Unity Township. According to police, troopers responded to the disturbance at the home of Thomas Melago, 56, and Cheryl Melago, 58.
State police at Greensburg arrested Cody Hoopengardner, 19, of Pleasant Unity, after they responded to a domestic disturbance at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 1, in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a reported theft that occurred at 6:41 p.m. Oct. 21, in Youngwood, Hempfield Township. The amount of the loss was estimated at $309.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Sarah N. Croyle, 25, of Ligonier, struck a deer on Route 711 at 6:21 p.m. in Fairfield Township. Croyle or her passenger, Hannah L. Brown, 24, also of Ligonier, were not injured in the crash.
