State police at Greensburg investigated a case where an unemployment claim was fraudulently opened in the name of a 56-year-old man from Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg report that a firearm was found in the restroom at Lowe’s in Unity Township at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 22. The gun was described as a 9 mm pistol, black in color and with a value of $300. The firearm was recovered and its owner identified.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles were involved in a crash at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 12 on Route 30 near the intersection with Kingston Street. According to the report, a 2021 Subaru Forester, driven by Clint E. Ambrose, 29, of Latrobe, was at a stop sign and attempted to cross over Route 30, when it struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Jacob C. Weaver, 25, of Greensburg. No one was injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg arrested Vincent J. Pecora, 51, of North Huntingdon Township for driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 a.m. Nov. 23 on Linmor Drive in Hempfield Township. According to police, Pecora was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Express when he struck a 2020 Ford Escape from behind. Pecora’s vehicle also struck a landscape light before coming to rest against a tree. Pecora had a suspected minor injury from the crash, but refused transport to the hospital.
State police at Greensburg arrested Robert Staley, 47, of Greensburg for the attempted retail theft of items totaling over $1,600 from Walmart in Hempfield Township at 5:19 p.m. Nov. 26. During the arrest, police found drugs and drug paraphernalia on him. Staley was taken into custody and transported to jail.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:49 a.m. Nov. 23 at the intersection of Route 30 and North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, the crash occurred when a 2018 Subaru Imprezza, driven by Chaley S. Marconyak, 20, of Greensburg, struck a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by Shawna L. Gaffey, 38, of Greensburg, which was attempting to turn left from North Greengate Road onto Route 30. Both drivers claimed the other had a red light. No other witnesses were found at the scene. Marconyak, Gaffey and her passenger, Brandon A. Iapalucci, 28, of Indiana, all escaped injury.
State police at Greensburg cited the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado after a crash at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 25 at intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg investigated a case of identity theft after a 66-year-old Greensburg man reported his identity was used to open a checking account fraudulently on Nov. 27.
State police at Greensburg arrested Daniel Paine, 35, of Greensburg for public drunkenness after he caused a disturbance at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 25 inside the Inn at Mountain View in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg investigated the theft of scrap metal from a closed rock quarry processing plant on Quarry Road in Unity Township. According to police, they responded to the scene at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 for a report that a man stole copper electrical wire. The man fled the scene before police arrived.
State police at Greensburg cited the driver of a vehicle involved in a vehicle accident at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 28 along Mt. Pleasant Road near the intersection with Thornton Avenue in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg arrested Zachary Dziedzickie, 20, of Bovard after he was found to be under the influence following a traffic stop of his 2000 Toyota Camry for traffic violations at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 28 in Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg arrested a driver who was driving with a license that was suspended due to a prior DUI conviction at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 27 in Hempfield Township. According to police, Brandon Knebes, 43, of North Versailles, driving a 2006 Ford Fusion, was observed traveling west on Route 30 and determined to be traveling at 56 mph in a posted 40 mph zone and was pulled over. On Nov. 29, police charged him for driving on the DUI suspended license.
State police at Greensburg report that three vehicles were involved in a crash at 5:24 p.m. Nov. 24 on Route 30 in Unity Township. According to police, a 2013 Ford Transit, driven by John Wesley Stein, 57, of Mount Pleasant, rear-ended a 2017 Toyota RAV4, driven by Deborah L. King, 53, of Greensburg, which was stopped in the left hand turning lane. The impact caused King’s vehicle to rear-end a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by Donald G. Jordan, 60, of Greensburg. Stein was cited by police for speeding after the crash. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash, but police said Stein, King, Jordan, and his passenger, Maryann Jordan, 60, also of Greensburg, refused to go to the hospital.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2016 Porsche Maccan with five people in it crashed at 6:48 p.m. Nov. 24 in Donegal Township. According to police, the driver, Yuqi Liu, 19, of Oxford, Ohio, was traveling north on Route 31 when he failed to negotiate a right turn onto Main Street and struck the guide-rail along the side of the road. One of his passengers, Qian Ye, 21, also of Ohio, was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital with minor injuries. Liu was cited by police with speeding after the crash.
