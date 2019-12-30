State police at Greensburg report Scott Bunner, 53, of Greensburg was accused of DUI and drug possession after police allegedly determined he showed signs of impairment and located drugs and drug paraphernalia while searching the Dodge Caravan Bunner was driving following a traffic stop for traffic violations near the intersection of Buckeye Street and Carbon Road in Hempfield Township around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, someone damaged a decorative black pole displaying a stop sign at the intersection on Hemingway Drive and Saw Mill Road in the Glenn Aire community of Unity Township. According to police, the pole was found pulled out of the ground. Damage to the sign was estimated at $800. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Kiski Valley report Mark A. Joyce, 44, of Blairsville suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving south on Route 217 in Derry Township around 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, rear-ended a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Ronald N. Geary, 25, of Blairsville as it slowed on a left curve to make a turn onto a private drive near Victory Street. Joyce was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment. Geary was not injured, police said. Joyce was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an anonymous tip of suspected child abuse involving indecent exposure that occurred at a location along Route 22 in Salem Township around 7:03 p.m. Dec. 13.
Commented