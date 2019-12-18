State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to investigate the death of Robin Szalanczy, 62, of New Alexandria at a home at 131 Longs Plan Road in Salem Township around 10:21 p.m. Dec. 12. Cause of death is pending toxicology test results, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report between Aug. 16 and Dec. 16, someone fired a small caliber bullet into a window at an Xcoal Energy & Resources building at 1 Energy Place in Derry Township. The incident is speculated to be accidental, police said.
Commented