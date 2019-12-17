State police at Kiski Valley report a 25-year-old Greensburg man and a 26-year-old New Alexandria man were arrested after an alleged domestic incident at a home on Washington Street in New Alexandria turned physical at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven north on Route 982 in Derry Township by Cassandra M. Fallecker, 28, of Apollo crossed into the opposite lane then crossed back into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole near DeMary Lane at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Fallecker allegedly fled the scene and was later found. She was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report two people suffered suspected minor injuries when a 2011 Ford Fusion driven east on Ligonier Street in Derry Township by Lorraine A. Simms, 62, of Latrobe lost control and traveled off the north berm for about 30 yards and struck a tree at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Simms and an 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 33-year-old Latrobe man and a 35-year-old Derry woman were cited for harassment after police responded to a home on Cribbs Way in Derry Township at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for an alleged domestic incident and determined the woman allegedly shoved the man in the back and the man then slapped and shoved the woman.
State police at Kiski Valley report John Sigafoes, 59, was accused of DUI after the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle on Keystone Park Road in New Alexandria at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report Suzanne E. Farabaugh, 39, of Ligonier suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2006 Hyundai Elantra she was driving on Route 217 in Derry Township left the roadway and struck a utility pole around 12:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. According to police, Farabaugh was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Farabaugh allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to illegal drug/alcohol use prior to driving, police said. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven south on Route 981 in Derry Township by Jeffrey Cmar, 60, of Ligonier began to spin and left the western shoulder of the roadway and struck an embankment around 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
State police at Kiski Valley report James Wesley Lewis, 41, was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after an alleged verbal altercation with a 40-year-old woman became physical at a home along Route 22 in Derry Township at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Lewis allegedly struck the woman several times and strangled her, then fled the scene before police arrived but was later located and arrested.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 71-year-old Latrobe woman was scammed out of about $18,000 on Nov. 16. Police warn not to provide gift cards to law enforcement or anyone asking for or demanding money over the phone or internet.
