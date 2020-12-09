State police at Greensburg report Bradley Kunkle, 38, Greensburg was arrested for driving under the influence following a brief pursuit near the intersection of Sheraton Drive and Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 11:09 a.m. Dec. 1. Police say Kunkle sped off from an attempted traffic stop on a 2013 Toyota Corolla and voluntarily stopped his vehicle a short distance away.
State police at Greensburg responded to 2400 Route 130 in Mt. Pleasant Township around 10:50 a.m. Oct. 8 to investigate a theft of a Yamaha PW 50 cc motorcycle and various items, including two golf sets and an impact wrench, totaling an estimated $1,710 in value.
