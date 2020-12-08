State police at Greensburg report a 36-year-old Fairfield Township woman and a 56-year-old Ligonier woman were cited for harassment following a domestic incident in the 200 block of Rudder Road in Fairfield Township around 11:10 a.m. Nov. 21. Upon police investigation, it was reported that two known females made physical contact by striking each other.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven west along Route 30 in Hempfield Township by Brandon M. Penrose, 23, of Greensburg struck a 2010 Buick Lacrosse in the rear end driven by Marccu C. White, 30, of Pitcairn while it was slowing to a stop for traffic around 11:56 a.m. Nov. 27. Penrose was cited for following too closely.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Mary S. Strucaly, 75, of Ligonier was sitting stationary just off Route 711 in Cook Township and entered the roadway striking a 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by Marsha L. Kirker-Bozich, 63, of Stahlstown as it was passing the Jeep around 4:58 p.m. Dec. 2.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2011 Land Rover Range Rover driven east along Route 136 near Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township by a 17-year-old female of Latrobe drove off the roadway and struck a curb around 10:33 p.m. Dec. 3. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
State police at Greensburg responded to 1160 Murray Avenue in Unity Township around 11:52 a.m. Dec. 6 for a report of criminal mischief to multiple tires of a 2003 GMC Envoy that occurred between 10:20 p.m. Dec. 5 and 7 a.m. Dec. 6. Upon investigation, police discovered that no damage was actually sustained to the tires; they were just low on air.
State police at Greensburg responded to a residence along Brown Avenue in Hempfield Township for a report of an assault, but both parties refused to press charges following an incident which occurred around 2:52 p.m. Dec. 5. Police say the victim related that she had gone to an ex-boyfriend’s residence to retrieve her things and subsequently was engaged in mutual combat with his new girlfriend.
