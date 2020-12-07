State police at Greensburg report Dung Nguyen Truong, 48, of Etna was charged with criminal trespassing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township around 10:21 p.m. Nov. 29. According to police, Truong entered and remained in the casino “knowing he was not permitted to do so.”
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2016 Ford Explorer driven north on Route 119 near Hannastown Road in Hempfield Township by Robert J. Duffy, 49, of Greensburg struck a deer that ran from the eastern embankment with the front passenger’s side fender area causing minor damage to the vehicle around 7:05 a.m. Nov. 27.
State police at Greensburg report Mark Otto, 37, of Accident, Maryland, was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on a 2015 Jeep Patriot around 4:19 p.m. Oct. 27 along Georges Station and Donohoe roads in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report Thomas Moore, 50, of Grapeville was arrested for theft of fishing equipment valued at $190 during an incident which occurred 10:16 a.m. Oct. 18 along Pearl Lane in Unity Township. State police are investigating.
State police at Greensburg responded to a residence along Newport Drive in Hempfield Township around 4:48 p.m. Oct. 28 to investigate a reported theft from a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report James Thomas, 67, of Mount Pleasant was arrested following a report of a domestic assault which occurred on Bowstring Street in Hempfield Township around 5 p.m. Oct. 8. The victim related to state police that a verbal argument turned physical and Thomas — her ex-fiancé — placed both hands around her neck and began to strangle her. Thomas then left the scene. Police checked multiple residences for Thomas with negative results. An arrest warrant for strangulation has been obtained.
State police at Greensburg responded to a residence along Windgate Drive in Hempfield Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to investigate an alleged assault.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Kevin P. Marabito, 63, of Seward was traveling out of the AmeriServ parking lot along Route 711 in St. Clair Township and struck a fixed light post around 11:29 a.m. Nov. 25. The vehicle was disabled and required towing.
