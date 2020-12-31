State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2014 GM Sierra driven south along Bethel Church Road in Cook Township by Christopher L. Rob, 28, of Latrobe failed to negotiate a right curve and exited the southbound lane into a wooded area off the northbound lane striking multiple trees with the 1 o’clock position of the vehicle around 12:52 p.m. Dec. 20. Rob was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices.
State police at Greensburg report a Harbor Freight angle grinder valued at $15 was stolen from a property on Keystone Street in St. Clair Township between 3:50 p.m. Dec. 28 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Police say an unknown actor made entry into the structure by breaking a 24-by-32 inch window to the side of the garage, stole the angle grinder and then fled in an unknown direction.
State police at Greensburg report a 69-year-old Greensburg man reported that his Christmas lights were cut between 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 9 a.m. Christmas Day at a residence on Southfield Drive in Hempfield Township. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact state police at Greensburg.
