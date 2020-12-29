State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 1994 Ford F350 was moving straight and traveling at a slow rate of speed in the parking lot behind Rite Aid in Unity Township’s Latrobe 30 Shoppes when a 2011 Jeep Liberty was pulling away from the back entrance of the building and was struck by the Ford around 3:05 p.m. Dec. 20. Police determined neither operator was at fault for failing to see the other’s movements. Minor damage was observed on the Ford’s front bumper and the Jeep’s rear passenger quarter panel.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township failed to maintain his lane of travel and exited the west side of the road striking three mailboxes around 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. The vehicle proceeded a short distance before coming to final rest and was towed by a private tow at the owner’s request. The driver was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured during a two-vehicle crash when a 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by Pamela L. Caudill, 48, of Mount Pleasant attempted to pass a 2017 JCB Excavators JCB 427 driven by Scott W. Ferrenberg, 47, of Derry as both vehicles were traveling south on Route 981 in Unity Township around 2:41 p.m. Dec. 22. As the JCB was making a left turn onto Henrys Road, it struck the Jeep at the 5 o’clock position with the front loading bucket. Caudill was cited for limitations on overtaking on the left.
State police at Greensburg report that after troopers were dispatched to Hostetter Slovak Club on Hostetter Hotel Road in Unity Township around 8:46 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, Gabrial Naggy, 62, of Latrobe and Donna Loucks, 48, of Hostetter were arrested. Police say Naggy knocked a 56-year-old Hostetter man unconscious. Naggy was charged with simple assault, while Loucks was cited for harassment.
