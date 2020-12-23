State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Chestnut Street in New Florence around 9:18 a.m. Dec. 9 after a 64-year-old New Florence woman reported $550 and a credit card were stolen from a 2018 Dodge Chrysler. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Wheaton Way in Unity Township around 2:08 p.m. Nov. 25 to investigate an identify theft of a 42-year-old Latrobe woman. Police report $6,500 was stolen from the woman. The investigation is ongoing.
