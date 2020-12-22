Latrobe police report Richard Joseph Santone, 53, of Latrobe was arrested for driving under the influence after police were called to investigate a vehicle accident at the intersection of Lloyd Avenue and Unity Street in Latrobe around 5:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. According to police, Santone was traveling south on Lloyd Avenue when he crossed into the path and struck a vehicle driven by Dawnell Clark, 52, of Derry, near the Unity Street intersection. No injuries were reported.
State police at Kiski report 14-year-old Dajah Whetstone ran away from Adelphoi Village’s Susan’s Place and was last seen in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes Dollar General parking lot off Route 30 in Unity Township. State police troopers responded around 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, and upon arrival and searching the surrounding areas, Whetstone was unable to be located. Whetstone is a delinquent juvenile through Monroe County’s juvenile probation. She is court-ordered to be at Adelphoi’s facility.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to South Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township for a report of criminal mischief around 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. A Greensburg woman related that she had noticed damage to the roof of her 2000 Mazda when she walked outside. The victim reported to police that she thinks it was her neighbor, but the neighbor was interviewed and denied having any responsibility. An area canvas revealed that the residence has no cameras.
State police at Greensburg report a 16-year-old Latrobe boy and a 19-year-old Blairsville man were charged with disorderly conduct following a “mutual fight” which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, along Colony Lane in Unity Township. Upon police arrival, both parties had already separated. Both parties were interviewed, and neither wanted to proceed with assault charges.
State police at Greensburg report a 38-year-old Greensburg man was charged with harassment following an incident troopers responded to around 9:46 p.m. Nov. 11. The victim, another 38-year-old Greensburg man, related to police that he was told by his girlfriend’s ex-husband that the ex-husband was going to harm the victim “if he talked to his child again,” police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 35-year-old Greensburg man and a 40-year-old Westmoreland City woman were cited for harassment after troopers responded to Black Cherry Lane in Hempfield Township around 7:43 p.m. Dec. 2 for a report of an assault. Upon further investigation, police discovered that the two involved parties were siblings.
State police at Greensburg report two people sustained suspected serious injuries after a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Samantha J. Muldowney of Stahlstown traveling south along Route 711 in Donegal Township crashed while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Due to the speed of the vehicle, it slid across the northbound lane of traffic, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree landing on its roof. Both Muldowney and her passenger Kathleen E. Hutchinson, 28, of Derry were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Muldowney was charged with driving under the influence after being flown to a medical facility where she refused a chemical test, police reported.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to West Newton Road in Hempfield Township for a report of a 13-year-old juvenile female who sent an elicit picture, through social media, to an individual claiming to be a 15-year-old male between 11 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 a.m. Dec. 5. Police say the male then disseminated the picture to multiple people through social media. The identity of the male is unknown.
Commented