Latrobe police report Shawn M. Revoir, 33, of Derry and John A. Semmler, 48, of Latrobe were cited for public drunkenness after both men were involved in a disturbance in the Huber Hall parking lot on Alexandria Street in Latrobe around 8:28 p.m. Dec. 11.
State police at Kiski report Route 981 near Loyalhanna Dam Road and Moween Road in Loyalhanna Township has numerous crashes and disabled vehicles around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. All vehicles and especially tractor trailers are asked to avoid the area.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an unknown driver failed to bring their vehicle to complete stop within a safe distance behind a 2019 Kia Sorento which was stopped in the right turn lane of Route 30 East in Hempfield Township just west of South Greengate Road around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 4. The front portion of the unknown vehicle struck the rear portion of the Kia. The unknown driver was cited for careless driving.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of criminal mischief which involved a man who related he had his Christmas lights cut five times in the past week at a residence along Sparta Drive in Hempfield Township around 1:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The man believes it was his neighbor, but he has no video evidence to support his claim. The neighbor denied having any involvement in the incident.
Commented