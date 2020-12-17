State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an unknown driver failed to bring their vehicle to complete stop within a safe distance behind a 2019 Kia Sorento which was stopped in the right turn lane of Route 30 East in Hempfield Township just west of South Greengate Road around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 4. The front portion of the unknown vehicle struck the rear portion of the Kia. The unknown driver was cited for careless driving.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of criminal mischief which involved a man who related he had his Christmas lights cut five times in the past week at a residence along Sparta Drive in Hempfield Township around 1:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The man believes it was his neighbor, but he has no video evidence to support his claim. The neighbor denied having any involvement in the incident.
