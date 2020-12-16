Latrobe police report Donald E. Kunkle III , 40, of Latrobe was arrested for strangulation, harassment and institutional vandalism after a domestic situation turned physical with a 44-year-old woman at their home in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street in Latrobe around 2:01 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
State police at Greensburg report a 27-year-old East Brunswick, New Jersey, man was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop in a 2021 BMW 3401 along West Otterman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg around 1:14 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
State police at Greensburg report two people sustained minor injuries when a 2011 Toyota Rav4 driven by Shirley A. Cole, 62, of Jeannette attempted to make a left turn onto Route 30 West from Lincoln Plaza in Hempfield Township and, consequently, the front right portion of a 1995 Ford Thunderbird driven by Jackson W. Tyger, 23, of Jeannette struck the front left portion of the Toyota as the Ford was traveling east along Route 30 around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 6. Tyger was charged with driving a vehicle at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an unknown driver backed a vehicle from a parked position in a parking space and its rear right portion struck the front right portion of a 2008 Dodge Avenger which was parked in the adjacent row of the Sam’s Club parking lot in Hempfield Township around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The unknown driver was cited for careless driving.
