State police at Greensburg report Candice Kunkle, 56, of Penn Township and Heather Kunkle, 33, of Mount Pleasant were charged with harassment following a domestic incident which occurred at a residence along Gratz Street in Hempfield Township around 8:22 p.m. Nov. 28.
State police at Greensburg report a 27-year-old Youngwood man was charged with DUI after police observed the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue swerve in between two vehicles nearly causing a crash along Route 119 in Hempfield Township around 9:52 p.m. Dec. 9 and continue to accelerate with its rear running lights off. Police conducted a traffic stop and the man agreed to a breath test which showed he was “well above the legal limit.”
State police at Greensburg report a Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Buick Le Sabre along Snyder Avenue in Unity Township between Dec. 7-8. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2016 Ford Edge driven west along American Legion Road in Unity Township by David M. Walters, 40, of Latrobe exited the north shoulder, struck a utility pole and continued a short distance before coming to rest around 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. Walters exited the scene and left the vehicle unattended without reporting the crash. The vehicle was later towed from the scene. Walters was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property.
State police at Greensburg report a 28-year-old Irwin woman was arrested following a domestic incident which occurred at a residence on Roundtop Road in Hempfield Township around 5:37 p.m. Dec. 11. Upon investigation, police discovered the arrestee, the victim’s ex-wife, broke a window of his 1999 Ford truck after he picked up some of his property from her residence. There was no indication that she intended to harm the victim, police say.
State police at Greensburg report Bonnijo Springer, 38, of Hunker was arrested following a domestic disturbance which occurred at a residence on Sandworks Road in Hempfield Township around 8:16 p.m. Nov. 21. Both parties involved were separated and interviewed on scene.
State police at Greensburg report a Glock firearm, U.S. Treasury bond and various other items totaling $1,145 were stolen from a residence along Muirfield Drive in Hempfield Township around 5:08 p.m. Nov. 16. The investigation is ongoing.
