State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 2,094 incidents in the month of November. Of the 139 criminal offenses reported, 130 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 81 criminal offenses, making 82 arrests. Police responded to 129 crashes involving 31 injuries, zero fatal. Troopers responded to five DUI-related crashes and zero DUI-related fatalities. Police investigated 16 hit-and-run crashes and made 23 DUI arrests. Troopers issued 394 traffic citations and 509 warnings.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven east along Route 30 in Hempfield Township rear ended a 2019 Toyota Camry that was stopped in the left lane around 2:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Both units were operable, and the operator of the Jeep was cited for following too closely.
