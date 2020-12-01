State police at Greensburg report Joseph Malago, 48, of Latrobe was charged with writing bad checks after police responded to a location along Lincoln Highway in Unity Township for a report of fraudulent checks around 5:17 p.m. Sept. 22. Malago wrote numerous fraudulent checks totaling $20,535.44.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured during a two-vehicle crash which occurred along Lincoln Highway just east of Village Drive in Unity Township around 12:20 p.m. Nov. 13. According to police, the crash occurred as three deer entered the roadway from the north berm directly in front of a 2020 Nissan Kicks driven by Beverly J. Keefe, 60, of Greensburg traveling west in the right lane. The front portion of the Nissan struck at least one deer and, after initial impact, the Nissan was struck from behind by a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryant A. Biller, 25, of Mount Pleasant, which was also traveling in the west lane.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a theft/fraud/forgery along Eton Drive in Unity Township around 1:40 p.m. Nov. 19. The victim related that he had purchased some silver coins on the internet and believed them to be legitimate. When the victim took the coins to an appraiser, he discovered they were counterfeit and was advised to contact his bank and PayPal.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when flames erupted from the engine bay of a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Robert M. Cirelli, 34, of Youngwood in the westbound lane of Fosterville Road in Hempfield Township around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Cirelli exited the Jeep quickly, forgetting to put the vehicle in park. The Jeep then rolled down over a hill to its final rest, sustaining disabling damage to most of the vehicle. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
State police at Greensburg report two people were injured when a 2002 Ford Explorer driven east along Route 30 in Hempfield Township by David C. Whippo, 24, of Enon Valley failed to come to a complete stop within a safe distance behind a 2019 Acura MDX driven by Donald A. Livingston, 76, of Greensburg as it was slowing/stopping for another vehicle turning right into a parking lot along the south edge of Route 30 just west of Millersdale Road around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 19. The Ford’s front portion struck the Acura’s rear. Livingston and a passenger sustained suspected minor injuries. Whippo was cited for driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report a black semi-automatic shotgun was found alongside Mount Pleasant Road in Unity Township around 2 p.m. Nov. 17. The weapon was turned into state police at Greensburg. The individual who the weapon belongs to is asked to contact Greensburg state police at 724-832-3288 to reclaim it from the evidence custodian. The individual should be able to describe the weapon, including make, model and serial number. Proof of purchase and/or ownership is also preferred.
State police at Greensburg responded around 7:23 p.m. Nov. 6 to a residence along Bryan Drive in Hempfield Township regarding a fraudulent credit card charge. State police are investigating.
