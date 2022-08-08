One-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 5 at 2:47 p.m. in the vicinity of 1276 state Route 130, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old juvenile of Latrobe was operating a 2022 Kia Seltos on Route 130 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle exited the north side of the roadway, struck a tree roughly 15 feet from the road, then rotated clockwise and struck a mailbox. The vehicle came to final rest in the westbound travel lane facing north. The driver was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling front end damage.