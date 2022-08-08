One-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 5 at 2:47 p.m. in the vicinity of 1276 state Route 130, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old juvenile of Latrobe was operating a 2022 Kia Seltos on Route 130 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle exited the north side of the roadway, struck a tree roughly 15 feet from the road, then rotated clockwise and struck a mailbox. The vehicle came to final rest in the westbound travel lane facing north. The driver was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling front end damage.
PSP investigates Arona Road crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 13 at 2:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 1005 Arona Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Brandon J. Newmaster of New Stanton was operating a 2017 Nissan Maxima north on Arona Road. The vehicle crossed over the southbound lane of travel and exited the roadway. The car traveled approximately 90 feet through a yard before striking and driving through an exterior wall of the residence at 1005 Arona Road. The vehicle came to final rest protruding from the exterior wall. Newmaster was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for suspected serious injuries.
Walmart theft being investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft Aug. 4 at 10:13 a.m. at Walmart in Unity Township. According to the report, PSP was requested to assist loss prevention employees regarding a male who attempted to walk out of the store with two vacuum cleaners and a chainsaw with a combined value of $591. The alleged perpetrator was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
DUI reported in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) July 12 at 12:19 a.m. at the corner of West Byers Avenue and North Center Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted and 40-year-old Alexander Soroka of New Stanton was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving with a suspended license. Soroka was taken into custody and transported to PSP Greensburg barracks for chemical testing before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. The vehicle involved was a 2015 Hyundai Sonata.
Alleged road rage incident in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged terroristic threats July 11 at 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 136 and Middletown Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for a report of a road rage incident. The 57-year-old male victim of Greensburg told PSP troopers he was driving on Route 136 following a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle pulled a black handgun and pointed it at the victim. The driver then drove off in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to please call PSP Greensburg at 724-823-3288.
Vehicle strikes porch
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 30 at 12:09 a.m. on Sewickley Avenue at its intersection with Fifth Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old male of Herminie was operating a 2007 Honda Civic east on Sewickley Avenue. Prior to the crash, the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Sewickley Avenue. The driver attempted to turn left onto Fifth Street from Sewickley Avenue and lost control of the car. The Honda left the roadway, entered the yard at 501 Sewickley Ave. and struck the front porch of the residence. The car came to rest against the porch facing north. Immediately after the crash, the driver was observed running north on Fifth Street. The witness was able to identify the driver of the vehicle.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Aug. 3 at 9:33 p.m. on Lincoln Highway at its intersection with Latrobe 30 Plaza. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1998 Ford F-150XLT operated by 49-year-old Sam Williams of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Dodge Charger operated by 19-year-old Maria A. Lawrence of Greensburg. Unit No. 1 was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway and in the right lane of travel. Unit No. 2 was traveling southbound onto Latrobe 30 Plaza and crossed the highway. Unit No. 1 subsequently ran the red light and struck unit No. 2 in the intersection. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage. Unit No. 1 appeared to be functional. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured. Both vehicles were towed by RAM Towing.
Disturbance at area business
State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment and related charges following an incident Aug. 5 at 8:36 a.m. at Aggie’s County Market in Saltsburg. According to the report, charges for disorderly conducted, harassment and public drunkenness were filed against 51-year-old William Jablonski of Saltsburg. Damaged property was a Terminix baiting canister valued at $135.
Theft reported at Salem Twp. Walmart
State police at Kiski Valley report filing theft of lost/mislaid property charges July 4 at 11:15 a.m. at Walmart, 6700 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. Defendants are listed as 40-year-old Brandy Anderson of Herminie and 35-year-old Todd Slate of Latrobe. Victims are known 46- and 20-year-old females, both of Greensburg, and Walmart. Stolen property includes a black Apple iPhone 13 valued at $830 and items that had their price tags switched at Walmart, totaling $44.32.
One-vehicle crash in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 30 at 6:46 p.m. on Livermore Road at its intersection with Stark Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Michael G. Retallick of Blairsville was operating a 1985 Honda V65 Magna south on Livermore Road. As Retallick was riding the motorcycle around a right curve, it dropped down to the side and exited the roadway. Both Retallick and the motorcycle struck a guide rail before coming to final rest on the east shoulder of Livermore Road, facing northeast. Retallick suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center in Pittsburgh. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville, New Alexandria and Blairsville volunteer fire departments, and Mutual Aid.
