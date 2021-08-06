The state police at Indiana has released its monthly report. According to the report, there were a total of 1,802 incidents in July, including 357 criminal offenses reported (349 founded offenses), 106 criminal offenses cleared, resulting in 108 criminal arrests. In addition, activities reported included 66 crashes (4 hit and run accidents, 26 injured), 38 DUI arrests, seven DUI-related crashes and no fatalities. Police issued 707 traffic citations and 283 warnings, including 11 seat belt citations and one child safety citation. Troopers also assisted 26 motorists and conducted 39 motor vehicle inspections.
