PSP investigate report of stolen firearm

State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a firearm from a vehicle parked outside of a Stoney Ridge Lane residence in Unity Township. The victim, a known 61-year-old Unity Township male, reported to investigators on June 17 that unknown actor(s) removed a handgun from his unlocked 2020 Honda Pilot while parked in the driveway of his residence. The missing firearm is a Hellcat semi-automatic pistol, black in color, valued at $249. A black nylon holster valued at $25 was also reported stolen.