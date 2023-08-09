PSP investigate report of stolen firearm
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a firearm from a vehicle parked outside of a Stoney Ridge Lane residence in Unity Township. The victim, a known 61-year-old Unity Township male, reported to investigators on June 17 that unknown actor(s) removed a handgun from his unlocked 2020 Honda Pilot while parked in the driveway of his residence. The missing firearm is a Hellcat semi-automatic pistol, black in color, valued at $249. A black nylon holster valued at $25 was also reported stolen.
Driver provides false ID when pulled overState police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop July 12 at 8:20 p.m. on a 1999 Toyota Solara operated by 32-year-old Christopher Patik of Mount Pleasant. According to the report, the traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Neiderhiser Road and state Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township. Patik was operating the vehicle with a DUI suspended license and during the stop, he provided false identification and information to troopers. The victim is a known 34-year-old Mount Pleasant male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg indicated charges would be filed against Patik.
Tractor-trailer hits turnpike medianState police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 4 at 7:21 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76 west, mile marker 85.3) in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 51-year-old Muhammad K. Khan of Dayton, New Jersey. A passenger, 23-year-old Muhammad H. Kashif of Dayton, New Jersey, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as the tractor-trailer was in the left lane negotiating a right curve on the roadway. Khan lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the left center cement median with the left side of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer rode along the median before coming to final rest with the left side resting on the median. The right side wheels were all off of the ground except for the right front truck tire.
Gun incident reported in Salem Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report investigating reckless endangerment allegations that reportedly occurred Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. at a Farnsworth Drive location in Salem Township. According to the report, 57-year-old Christopher Hoff and a known 55-year-old female victim, both of Salem Township, were involved in an argument about rent money while consuming alcoholic beverages. The victim reportedly asked Hoff the location of his gun. Hoff retrieved his gun from his nightstand and for unknown reasons waved the firearm in front of the victim’s face, but did not point it at her or threaten her with it. While the incident reportedly occurred 9 p.m. Aug. 4, the victim did not contact PSP until 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
PSP: Father-son dispute in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic-related simple assault that occurred Aug. 5 at 9:19 p.m. at an Isabella Street residence in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for a report of an active physical domestic dispute between a father and a son. During the argument, the vicim, a known 78-year-old Derry Township male, was “punched, shoved and (suffered) visible injury as a result of the altercation” with the actor, a known 48-year-old Derry Township male. The actor was arrested, taken into custody and held at Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 straight cash bond. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Driver strikes fire hydrant at Derry Township intersectionState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 5 at 7:32 p.m. in the area of 969 Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for a report of a hit-and-run crash, finding that the operator of a vehicle struck a fire hydrant located at the intersection of Pizza Barn Road and Isabella Street in Derry Township. The driver then left the scene and parked his vehicle at his house, which is nearby on Isabella Street. Troopers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, a known 48-year-old Derry Township male, at his residence. During this time, troopers determined he was under the influence of prescription pills and alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest for DUI, taken into custody and subsequently released. Charges for DUI and other traffic related offenses were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver.
Woman attempts to steal purse
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an attempted purse-snatching incident that occurred July 24 at 8:15 p.m. at a state Route 981 location north of U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township. According to the report, 30-year-old Tammera Dalynn Alford of Latrobe struck a known 25-year-old Jeannette female and attempted to take her purse.
Fraudulent check incident being investigated
State police at Kiski Valley took a report of an unknown actor(s) attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The victim is Union Mission of Latrobe, Inc. The alleged incident occurred 2:24 p.m. Aug. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
