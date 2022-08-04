PSP: Woman tries to choke trooper
State police at Greensburg report filing assault charges stemming from an incident in Youngwood in which a 37-year-old female tried to choke a Pennsylvania state trooper. According to the report, troopers responded to 402 South St., Youngwood, July 29 at 1:10 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on an unidentified male who was having a medical episode. Upon arrival, troopers knocked on the door and were met by 37-year-old Molly Waugaman of Youngwood, who answered the door. Waugaman screamed at the troopers and tried to slam the door shut. One of the troopers pushed open the door and Waugaman attacked him. Waugaman grabbed the trooper by the throat with both hands. The trooper took Waugaman down to the ground and placed her into custody. Waugaman was charged for attempting to assault the trooper and she was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison.
