State police at Greensburg report two juveniles have been charged with criminal mischief after they used a rock to damage the passenger side of a 2009 Ford truck at 11:49 a.m. July 5 at the Youngwood Community Park & Pool. State police identified the suspects after the community center provided video surveillance of the incident and informed them the two teenagers had been asked to leave the facility earlier in the day.
State police at Greensburg report that 69-year-old Robert Hood suffered a gunshot wound to his hand at 10:19 p.m. July 23, at an apartment on South Third Street in Youngwood. According to police, Hood was shot through the ceiling by his upstairs neighbor, Shawn Moran, 46. Charges against Moran were filed by police.
State police at Indiana reported that 34-year-old Blairsville man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle at 5:19 a.m. Sunday along Route 119 near Snyder Lane in Burrell Township, Indiana County. He was treated for significant facial injuries at the scene and taken to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment. Route 119 was closed while state police conducted an investigation into the crash.
State police at Indiana reported that an unknown individual accessed someone’s bank account on July 30 in Burrell Township and stole $879. The victim has reported the incident to her bank and suspended her account.
