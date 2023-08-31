PFA violation reported in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a PFA violation that occurred Aug. 22 at 11:23 a.m. at a Sewickley Avenue location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a known 51-year-old Darragh male violated a PFA order placed against him by a known 69-year-old Herminie female by unlawfully trespassing into her residence through a window and engaging in a verbal argument with her. The male was arrested and charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Vehicle backs into light post
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 28 at 12:43 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (mile marker 67, Irwin interchange) in North Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 49-year-old Karen L. Mahafkey of Oakdale was operating a 2021 Kia Sorento when she pulled over onto the right shoulder of the roadway. Mahafkey was discontented with her initial vehicle positioning and attempted to back up and move off of the roadway farther when the Sorento struck a light post.
Hit-and-run reported on turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 25 at 6:11 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (near mile marker 74.5 eastbound) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2009 Toyota Corolla operated by 18-year-old Olivia P. McCracken of Brownsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was in the right exit lane approaching mile marker 74.5 eastbound. The roadway was wet and there was an intense downpour of rain. McCracken slowed unit No. 2 for the conditions and in the process was lightly struck on the rear by unit No. 1. Due to the conditions, McCracken lost control of the vehicle, which spun to the right berm, striking the guide rail end. Unit No. 1, which was described as a “white” vehicle, continued east. McCracken was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Frick Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
Troopers investigate domestic dispute
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic assault that occurred Aug. 26 at 5:51 p.m. at a Thompson Street location in Seward. According to the report, a known 32-year-old Seward male assaulted a known 42-year-old Seward male and a known 36-year-old Seward female during a domestic dispute. The known 32-year-old Seward male was arrested. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Retail theft reported in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft that occurred July 24 at 6:35 p.m. at Walmart located in Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, troopers responded for a report of retail theft and were provided with still surveillance shots of the actor (a known 55-year-old Mount Pleasant male) as well as a registration plate. The actor was replacing UPC bar codes with an item of lesser value before scanning the items at the self-checkout. Investigators were able to positively identify the actor based on camera footage, registration and tattoos on the actor’s arm. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the actor.
Trespassing at apartment complex
State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged trespassing that occurred Aug. 15 at 2:06 p.m. at New Stanton Commons, located along Sunny Lane in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, troopers were told that a tenant (a known 34-year-old East Huntingdon female) had been evicted from the property and told not to return. A witness at the scene advised PSP on Aug. 15 that the former tenant was seen on the property the past few days. Troopers were unable to make contact with the former tenant. Summary trespass charges will be filed through Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the actor.
Physical altercation reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a physical altercation that occurred Aug. 6 at 9:47 a.m. at a School Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 38-year-old Irwin male had engaged in a physical altercation with a known 27-year-old Irwin female. The female victim had scratches on the right side of her neck as a result. Charges were filed through the local magisterial district court. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Pedestrian struck in Walmart parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Aug. 24 at 1:43 p.m. at Walmart in Unity Township. According to the report, 80-year-old Roger W. Crusan of Latrobe was attempting to park a 2001 Ford F-150XLT at Walmart. Crusan was negotiating traffic to turn into a handicapped parking stall when the truck struck a pedestrian, 82-year-old Robert C. Resides of Latrobe. Resides reported minor injuries and was transported from the scene via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for treatment.
