PFA violation reported in Sewickley Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a PFA violation that occurred Aug. 22 at 11:23 a.m. at a Sewickley Avenue location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a known 51-year-old Darragh male violated a PFA order placed against him by a known 69-year-old Herminie female by unlawfully trespassing into her residence through a window and engaging in a verbal argument with her. The male was arrested and charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.