Greensburg man arrested on weapon charge

A Greensburg man was arrested for concealing a firearm without a license after the weapon was discovered during a traffic stop Sunday in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police stopped a 2017 BMW driven by Travis Livengood, 47, for traffic violations on the 1200 block of Myers Road around 11:35 a.m. The type of firearm recovered and whether it was loaded or not was not released by the PSP. Charges are pending.