Greensburg man arrested on weapon charge
A Greensburg man was arrested for concealing a firearm without a license after the weapon was discovered during a traffic stop Sunday in Unity Township. Pennsylvania State Police stopped a 2017 BMW driven by Travis Livengood, 47, for traffic violations on the 1200 block of Myers Road around 11:35 a.m. The type of firearm recovered and whether it was loaded or not was not released by the PSP. Charges are pending.
Traffic stop leads to fugitive arrestA Mount Pleasant man who was the passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop was arrested after it was discovered he had multiple warrants. Aubrey Kopetsky, 48, was also found in possession of naloxone strips that were not prescribed to him. Pennsylvania State Police stopped the Dodge Ram Kopetsky was riding in along the 4900 block of Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. Court records show Kopetsky was wanted for failure to appear to a court hearing regarding a July 2021 drug possession charge. Troopers transported Kopetsky to Westmoreland County Prison, and charges are pending.
