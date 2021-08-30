State police at Greensburg report that Tracey L. Fisher, 51, of Blairsville was flown by medical helicopter from a two-vehicle crash she was involved in Tuesday in Derry Township. According to the report, the accident took place at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 217 and Pizza Barn Road. Sean R. Ober, 24, of Latrobe was also involved in the crash, but was not hurt. It had been busy in Derry Township over the last week as state police report two other collisions a few miles away sent motorists to the hospital, including Adam Finch, 31, of Oneonta, New York, who was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Pizza Barn Road, about two miles south of the intersection with Route 217. Police reported that the other driver, Sandra L. Smith, 64, of Latrobe also suffered minor injuries in the 6 a.m. crash. A third crash was also reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Strawcutter Road at the intersection of Sardis Lane. Troopers said a 29-year-old McKeesport woman slid off the road and struck an embankment and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. That scene was reportedly eight miles from Tuesday’s crash in the township.