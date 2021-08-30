State police at Greensburg report that Tracey L. Fisher, 51, of Blairsville was flown by medical helicopter from a two-vehicle crash she was involved in Tuesday in Derry Township. According to the report, the accident took place at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 217 and Pizza Barn Road. Sean R. Ober, 24, of Latrobe was also involved in the crash, but was not hurt. It had been busy in Derry Township over the last week as state police report two other collisions a few miles away sent motorists to the hospital, including Adam Finch, 31, of Oneonta, New York, who was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Pizza Barn Road, about two miles south of the intersection with Route 217. Police reported that the other driver, Sandra L. Smith, 64, of Latrobe also suffered minor injuries in the 6 a.m. crash. A third crash was also reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Strawcutter Road at the intersection of Sardis Lane. Troopers said a 29-year-old McKeesport woman slid off the road and struck an embankment and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. That scene was reportedly eight miles from Tuesday’s crash in the township.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Check out our pre-season local high school football coverage.
We have local features, photos, schedules and rosters in this year's special edition.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Key first-half fumble helps Rams defeat Indiana Area
- Victorious Debut: River Valley wins first game in school history
- Quick-strike Wildcats thrash rival Trojans, 61-0
- School begins today for GL, LV, DA students
- Quick-strike Wildcats thrash rival Trojans, 61-0
- Key first-half fumble helps Rams defeat Indiana Area
- Victorious debut: River Valley wins first game in school history
- Derry Area to keep masks optional to begin school year
- Local colleges rely on vaccinations for return to normalcy
- Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in state, county continue to rise
Most Popular
Articles
- Quick-strike Wildcats thrash rival Trojans, 61-0
- GLSB votes to maintain mask-optional plan for school year
- Julie Renee Sigafoes
- Shirley A. Kozemchak Kelly
- Trump-fueled election 'audit' sparks Senate GOP turmoil
- Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment
- Tree trimming company to store equipment at Ligonier Beach
- New Florence woman also facing resisting arrest charges following domestic dispute
- Wildcats, Trojans both have plenty to prove in rivalry showdown
- Josephine S. Carlson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented