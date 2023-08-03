Harassment investigated in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged harassment incident that occurred July 22 at 12:07 a.m. at a state Route 31 location in Donegal Township. According to the report, an unidentified female actor unlawfully struck a known 20-year-old Stahlstown female.
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 23 at 10:55 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Coal Avenue in Unity Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Zachary D. Patterson of Laughlintown was operating a 2008 Harley-Davidson Night Rod motorcycle south on Route 982. A passenger, 27-year-old Kelsey L. Lesczynski of Latrobe, was on the back of the motorcycle. As the motorcycle was traveling south and approaching a left curve on the roadway, Patterson – who was traveling at an excessive speed according to investigators – applied heavy braking before losing control of the motorcycle, which ended up on its side and sliding along the roadway into a grass lot. The motorcycle sustained disabling damage. Both riders were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
Two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 23 at 11:56 a.m. on Bridgeport Road near Black Walnut Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 19-year-old Albert C. Fletcher IV of Mount Pleasant. A passenger, 18-year-old Selena E. Smith of Connellsville, was also n the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Ford Focus operated by 39-year-old Gregory W. Lessman II of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Bridgeport Road and unit No. 1 was pulling onto Bridgeport Road from the parking lot of 353 Bridgeport Road. Fletcher failed to see unit No. 2 approaching and entered the travel lane without proper clearance. Unit No. 2 then struck unit No. 1. The vehicles came to a controlled final rest facing north on the east side of Bridgeport Road. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and requested private tows.
PSP investigate ChildLine report
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving a ChildLine notification July 25 at 10:45 a.m. The report involves a 1-year-old male Derry Township resident. The investigation is ongoing.
Rick’s Self Storage burglarized
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a burglary that occurred between July 28-31 at Rick’s Self Storage, located at 321 Euclid Lane in Blairsville. According to the report, unknown actor(s) cut locks and stole 150 feet of conductor cable valued at $150 and a Motokario pump for the Sheetz car wash valued at $1,500. This is the second time this facility was burglarized since May. There are no leads at this time. Anyone with any information may contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.