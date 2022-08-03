State police report criminal trespass

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass July 19 at 3:24 p.m. at a location off of Excel Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) entered a building through an open garage port with no attached door. The actor(s) caused damage by leaving tire marks on the concrete floors inside the building. Nothing was taken from the building and there was no surveillance at the scene. The victim is listed as Al Neyer Construction.