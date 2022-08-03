State police report criminal trespass
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass July 19 at 3:24 p.m. at a location off of Excel Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) entered a building through an open garage port with no attached door. The actor(s) caused damage by leaving tire marks on the concrete floors inside the building. Nothing was taken from the building and there was no surveillance at the scene. The victim is listed as Al Neyer Construction.
Trespassing reported at casino
State police at Greensburg report investigating simple trespass July 27 at 10:52 a.m. at Live! Casino in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers responded to the business for a report of a male who attempted to enter the casino when he was not permitted to be there. The 33-year-old male of Pittsburgh, whose identity was not released by troopers, was stopped at the podium to check his ID and was found to be an excluded patron. A citation for trespassing was filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Vehicles damaged outside business
State police at Greensburg report investigating acts of criminal mischief July 22 at 9:28 p.m. in the iHop parking lot along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) caused damage to two vehicles belonging to iHop employees. No witnesses nor cameras observed the incident occur. Anyone with information is encourage to contact PSP Greensburg. The vehicles vandalized were a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2021 Toyota RAV4. Victims listed are a known 48-year-old female of Claridge and a known 24-year-old male of Irwin.
Latrobe man damages camera
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief (property damage) July 3 at 8:30 p.m. at a site along Ligonier Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 57-year-old James Gaudino sprayed orange paint on a Primos CAM40 Ultra trail camera belonging to a known victim.
PSP files harassment charges
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations July 26 at 7:25 p.m. at a location along Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Justin Levay of Latrobe pushed a known 25-year-old Derry female while she was getting her son out of Levay’s vehicle. Levay was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
