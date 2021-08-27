State police at Indiana jailed Kevin Thomas, 58, of Pittsburgh, on multiple charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence and charges related to a domestic disturbance, that allegedly occurred between him and his daughter on Aug. 10 in Burrell Township. According to police, Thomas fled the domestic disturbance and was found to be under the influence of alcohol when police pulled over his 2004 Toyota Corolla at 12:34 a.m. that evening. He was lodged in the Indiana County Jail in relation to charges filed stemming from the domestic disturbance. DUI charges are pending blood results.
State police at Indiana arrested a 38-year-old Indiana man for violating a protection from abuse order taken out by a known 33-year-old female from Homer City at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 21 in Homer City. The man confessed to police and was charged accordingly.
State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of a ruby ring at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 9 in Burrell Township. According to police, a suspect has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.
State police at Indiana report Lisa Gorski, 30, of Indiana was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop for several traffic violations at 5:15 a.m. Aug. 22 in Indiana Borough. DUI charges are pending blood results.
State police at Indiana arrested a 35-year-old New Florence man on suspicion of driving under influence after responding to a report of a disabled/suspicious vehicle that was rolling on the roadway at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 21 in West Wheatfield Township.
State police at Greensburg are currently investigating multiple reports of fraudulent unemployment claims in various municipalities in Westmoreland County in July. On July 1, a 42-year-old Unity Township man reported someone had used his name to file for unemployment. Later than month, two Hempfield Township residents — a 53-year-old man and 41-year-old man — reported the same thing happened to them. On July 24, police received another report filed by a 77-year-old man from Unity Township, that he had also been a victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim. Two days later, a 58-year-old woman from Hunker reported a fraudulent unemployment claim as well. A 52-year-old West Newton woman reported she was also a victim on July 29. All victims were referred to the Department of Labor and Industry website to file a false claim report.
A 48-year-old Jeannette woman has been arrested by state police at Greensburg on charges of retail theft occurring at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 24 at the GetGo in Jeannette.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an incident of theft by deception after a 55-year-old Hempfield Township woman reported that she received a money order, cashed it at the bank, and was informed it was fraudulent and the money taken from her own account. Police report it is unknown who sent her the money order.
